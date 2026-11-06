Portugal boss Jorge Jesus has insisted he has no regrets about suspending Cristiano Ronaldo before his bombshell retirement from international football earlier today. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Portugal boss Jorge Jesus has insisted he has no regrets about suspending Cristiano Ronaldo before his bombshell retirement from international football on Thursday.

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The 41-year-old forward announced his Portugal career was over on Thursday after 234 appearances and 146 goals – both of which are records in the men’s game. Ronaldo’s announcement comes less than a month after he was suspended for 30 days and fined 255 euros (approximately £210) by the Portuguese Football Federation after walking out on the national team. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward had left the camp shortly before a Nations League game against Denmark on October 1 following a row with head coach Jesus. The ban was backdated, so Ronaldo would have been available for upcoming fixtures against Denmark and Wales. Read More: Ronaldo's sad retirement is the worst way an international career has ended Read More: Every word of Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement speech

The 41-year-old forward announced his Portugal career was over on Thursday after 234 appearances and 146 goals – both of which are records in the men’s game. Picture: Abdullah Ahmed/Getty

Facing the press on Friday to announce his squad for those Nations League games, Jesus – who coached Ronaldo at Saudi club Al Nassr before taking over Portugal in July – said he did not feel responsible for the end of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s 23-year international career. Jesus said: “No, maybe I rushed things, but not because of me. It was in his head, more call-ups, fewer call-ups. “We also talked about it a few times. And if it was going to happen. But no, I don’t feel guilty about anything regarding his departure. I respect his decision. “And, as such, his story cannot be ignored. He will always be a symbol and I have built a strong friendship with him over this year and a half. "Sporting-wise, he made a decision and I greatly respect his decision.” The 72-year-old Jesus said he had no prior knowledge of Ronaldo’s Portugal retirement before it was announced on social media. Jesus also confirmed that Ronaldo would have been selected in the squad for this month’s two Nations League fixtures. “I found out when we all did,” Jesus said. “Until then, I knew nothing about it. “He was playing, he was scoring goals; he was one of the players on my squad list.”