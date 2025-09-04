Police and firefighters work on the site of a funicular railway accident in Lisbon, on September 3, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Portugal is begun a day of national mourning after a tram crash in Lisbon left 17 dead and 21 others injured.

The death toll rose overnight after the cable car carrying tourists at the Gloria Funicular in Lisbon derailed. Images from the scene show the mangled wreckage of the vehicle, that is popular among people visiting the Portuguese city, lying on the narrow street. The incident took place close to the Avenida da Liberdade, at around 6:05pm local time on Wednesday evening, with initial reports suggest the crash resulted from a cable coming loose. Five of those injured are now said to be in a 'critical condition' in hospital, according to CNN Portugal. The vibrant yellow funicular tram line is one of three kinds seen throughout the Portuguese capital and has become an iconic symbol of the city. Prime Minister Luís Montenegro has said he has cancelled his agenda for Thursday as the country holds a national day of mourning.

Footage from the scene shows plumes of smoke and dust clouding the city's narrow streets. Locals and tourists can be seen wandering around dazed, with a crowd growing beside the wreck of the cable car. As the smoke clears from the city streets, the twisted metal frame of the tram can be seen lying at the bottom of a hill. Police, paramedics and firefighters were at the scene minutes after the crash took place. Lisbon's mayor Carlos Moedas, announced a three-day period of mourning following the "tragic accident". He added: "I extend my heartfelt condolences to all the families and friends of the victims. Lisbon is in mourning."

Rescuers and firefighters operate at the scene after the Gloria funicular cable railway derailed in Lisbon, Portugal, 03 September 2025. Picture: Getty

One local told CM Journal: "The downstairs elevator had been going down slowly, as usual, but about a meter and a half from the end it ran out of brakes and that's what gave us the alert, because then it hit the sidewalk very hard and the people inside started screaming scared. "It didn't come at normal speed at all and we only had time to turn our backs and start running, because we didn't know if he was going to hit the elevator downstairs." Portugal's defence minister Nuno Melo said: "The accident in Lisbon with the Gloria elevator was a tragedy that caused strong commotion and consternation in Portugal and in the world... I express all my solidarity and offer heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured." Taking to X, EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: "It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous 'Elevador da Glória'. My condolences to the families of the victims."

Gloria Funicular is popular among tourists - with the crash leaving 20 injured. Picture: Getty