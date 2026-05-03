The new Entry/Exit System (EES) rules have led to huge queues and delays. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Portugal and Italy are set to become the latest countries to ditch the EU's controversial border checks following a chaotic rollout of the new system at airports across the continent.

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The popular destinations could follow Greece in dumping the Entry/exit System (EES) rules until at least September to ease queues for UK holidaymakers. The system requires people from external countries, like the UK, having their fingerprints registered and a photograph taken. Portugal is already waving passengers through if queues are considered too large and Italy is expected in allowing tourists to enter on a passport stamp ahead of May half-term. Read more: Airlines can group flights together on fewer planes under jet fuel-saving plans Read more: Israel tells towns and villages in Lebanon to evacuate - as Trump says US could restart Iran strikes 'if they misbehave'

The current rules demand all non-EU visitors go to special kiosks at airports and border crossings to submit their biometric data. Picture: Alamy

It is also expected that France and Croatia could follow suit. Seamus McCauley, from travel company Holiday Extras, described the system as an "utter fiasco" and thinks countries will have no choice but to defy the EU to protect the livelihoods of people dependant on tourism. Mr McCauley told Mail Online: "Countries are not going to sit back and let Greece take their trade because they won’t face EES delays at airports. "To do so would be politically toxic as jobs are on the line. The rollout has been an utter fiasco. "British tourists are worth €3.5billion a year to the Greek economy and it has rightly decided it will not jeopardise that because EES is not working properly."