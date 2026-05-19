All the statistics as the full Portugal squad announced for 2026 World Cup with Cristiano Ronaldo set to take part in his sixth tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo was part of the Portugal squad which reached the semi-finals in Germany 2006. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal's squad the 2026 World Cup, which has made him the first player to be called up for six of the tournaments.

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The Al Nassr forward, 41, has been included in the 27-man squad for the US, Mexico, and Canada, which is 20 years since his made his tournament debut in Germany 2006. Ronaldo is still a key part of the Portuguese national side, which he captains, and is heading into the World Cup determined to win the one trophy that has eluded him over his long career. Lionel Messi could equal Ronaldo's achievement if, as expected, he is called up for defending champions Argentina for what would be his sixth World Cup. Here are Ronaldo's World Cup statistics and the full Portugal squad.

Luis Figo was captain of Portugal when Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006. Picture: Alamy

Every World Cup Cristiano Ronaldo has been part of Germany 2006 Ronaldo's first World Cup was the best that Portugal have performed in, with the winger playing alongside Nuno Gomes, and Luis Figo in a stacked team which beat England, before losing to France in the semi-final. South Africa 2010 Having scored in Portugal's 7-0 win over North Korea in the group stage, Ronaldo was unable to help his country past Spain in the round of 16, when the team lost 1-0 to their Iberian neighbours. Brazil 2014 Another disappointment in Brazil, with Portugal not even advancing beyond a tough group, which also contained USA, Ghana and eventual champions Germany. Ronaldo scored his only goal against Ghana. Russia 2018 Ronaldo scored three group stage goals as Portugal advanced to the last 16, but went out to Uruguay, when Edinson Cavani netted a brace. Qatar 2022 A better performance for Portugal, who reached the quarter-finals, but less so for Ronaldo, who was benched in favour of Gonçalo Ramos for the round of 16 tie against Switzerland. Ramos then scored a hat-trick to put Portugal into the last eight, where they lost against Morocco.

Mexico's Rafael Marquez at his final World Cup in 2018. Picture: Alamy

Which player has been to the most World Cups? Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become the first player to make six World Cup squads, although the current record of five is shared with Lionel Messi - who could also play this summer to share the honour. The record of five tournament appearances is also shared by German defender Lothar Matthäus and Mexican centre-back Rafael Márquez, as do fellow Mexicans Antonio Carbajal and Andrés Guardado. In terms of the record number of games played in World Cups, Portugal's early exists have hindered Ronaldo here as he ranks fifth on the list. Lionel Messi (Argentina): 26 matches, Lothar Matthäus (Germany): 25 matches, Miroslav Klose (Germany): 24 matches, Paolo Maldini (Italy): 23 marches, Cristinao Ronaldo (Portugal): 22 matches Over his five tournaments, Ronaldo has netted eight goals for Portugal which is only the joint 26th of all time and he would require quite the strike rate to climb beyond Miroslav Klose's 16.

Portugal's squad line-up before a qualifier against Armenia. Picture: Alamy