Pauline Al Said helped herself to "expensive vodka, gin, prosecco and wine."

Pauline Al Said, who once swiped stole £12k worth of alcohol. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

A former lecturer dubbed the UK's "poshest thief" has been spared jail again after stealing £12,000 worth of alcohol.

Pauline Al Said, 35, who once called herself the UK's poshest thief, stole £11,964 worth of goods described as mostly "expensive vodka, gin, prosecco and wine." Southampton Crown Court heard the former criminology lecturer went to Sainsbury's on six separate occasions to steal the bottles of alcohol and packets of meat. On one occasion, she also went to the supermarket's café afterwards to read a stolen newspaper.

Al Said once avoided jail for stealing high-end Le Creuset cookware. Picture: LinedIn/Getty

Prosecutor Peter Shaw told the court: "She conducted a campaign of shoplifting having been subject to a seven count indictment. "On June 22, 2024, at a Sainsbury's in Southampton she stole clothing, washing products and alcohol. These were expensive bottles of vodka, gin, prosecco and wine. "On June 23 a security guard noticed large gaps in the alcohol shelves and checked CCTV. He saw the defendant taking them from the shelves into her trolley. "Over 30 bottles of expensive alcohol were gone. On June 26 she stole £2,032.79. The same security guard saw her on CCTV take two trolleys around the store. "On February 4, 2025, she stole £1,865.80 from Sainsbury's, firstly by putting Disney dresses and dressing gowns in her trolley and then concealing bottles of spirit under the gowns. On the same day she attempted another theft. "She entered in the afternoon and took men's clothes and women's coats and electric toothbrushes." Judge Gary Lucie imposed an 18 month suspended prison sentence and will have to repay Sainsbury's £1,800. The Polish national also once stole goods from high-end brand Le Creuset.

Pauline Al Said was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court on Monday. Picture: Alamy