Woman dubbed 'UK's poshest thief' avoids jail after stealing £12,000 of alcohol
Pauline Al Said helped herself to "expensive vodka, gin, prosecco and wine."
A former lecturer dubbed the UK's "poshest thief" has been spared jail again after stealing £12,000 worth of alcohol.
Pauline Al Said, 35, who once called herself the UK's poshest thief, stole £11,964 worth of goods described as mostly "expensive vodka, gin, prosecco and wine."
Southampton Crown Court heard the former criminology lecturer went to Sainsbury's on six separate occasions to steal the bottles of alcohol and packets of meat.
On one occasion, she also went to the supermarket's café afterwards to read a stolen newspaper.
Prosecutor Peter Shaw told the court: "She conducted a campaign of shoplifting having been subject to a seven count indictment.
"On June 22, 2024, at a Sainsbury's in Southampton she stole clothing, washing products and alcohol. These were expensive bottles of vodka, gin, prosecco and wine.
"On June 23 a security guard noticed large gaps in the alcohol shelves and checked CCTV. He saw the defendant taking them from the shelves into her trolley.
"Over 30 bottles of expensive alcohol were gone. On June 26 she stole £2,032.79. The same security guard saw her on CCTV take two trolleys around the store.
"On February 4, 2025, she stole £1,865.80 from Sainsbury's, firstly by putting Disney dresses and dressing gowns in her trolley and then concealing bottles of spirit under the gowns. On the same day she attempted another theft.
"She entered in the afternoon and took men's clothes and women's coats and electric toothbrushes."
Judge Gary Lucie imposed an 18 month suspended prison sentence and will have to repay Sainsbury's £1,800.
The Polish national also once stole goods from high-end brand Le Creuset.
Judge Lucie told her: "You stole almost £12,000 in a period of about a year in this campaign of theft.
"It's described as shoplifting but it's theft. There's no other way to describe it. You stole mostly alcohol and seemed to target Sainsbury's.
"They were items which were easily sold to buy drugs."
The judge said it was a "campaign of high value shoplifting over nine months," but added she had shown "genuine remorse."
He added: "You are a highly intelligent woman and, as you have said, you could do a lot of good. I'm aware you have ended your toxic relationship."
Emily Jarrod, mitigating, told the court: "She is a highly, highly educated woman and has worked in the criminal justice system, although you might say that's worse because she should understand the impact her actions have.
"She has turned a corner and ended the relationship with Mr Wheatcroft in late 2025."