Donald Trump has said there is "positive momentum" towards ending the war with Iran.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president said America remained “locked and loaded” but suggested further military action now appeared “quite unlikely”.

Mr Trump's post came as he conducted a press conference at the White House on the same issue, where he told reporters that US military action against Iran did not seem necessary “at this point”.

"At this point [...] taking the military action doesn't seem to be a very necessary thing. But we're locked and loaded, ready to go for any reason that changes," Trump told reporters.

"I think it's going to be ending fairly soon," he said, referring to the conflict against Tehran.

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