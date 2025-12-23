A little girl child in a Santa hat writes a letter to Santa Claus at a table on the background of a Christmas tree. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

What happens if you write a letter to Santa and post it to the North Pole?

Children across the nation are being encouraged to send their Christmas wish lists to Father Christmas – and the Royal Mail said Santa is ready and waiting. The postal service has published a message from Father Christmas himself, reassuring children that their letters are welcome. Father Christmas says Christmas is a "very exciting but busy time", with elves making toys, reindeer practising sleigh runs and Santa himself preparing his list of who has been good ahead of Christmas Eve.

A postman struggles through the snow with his bicycle to deliver the Christmas post. Picture: Alamy

Children who want to write can send their letters to: Santa/Father Christmas Santa’s Grotto Reindeerland XM4 5HQ He adds that while getting ready for his long journey, he will “try and reply to as many of you as possible”. Royal Mail advises families that there are a few important steps to follow to make sure letters reach the North Pole. Children should write Santa’s address clearly on the envelope, include a stamp, and make sure their full name and address are written on the back of the envelope.

Father Christmas in his grotto. Picture: Alamy