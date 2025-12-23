What happens if you post a letter to Father Christmas?
Children across the nation are being encouraged to send their Christmas wish lists to Father Christmas – and the Royal Mail said Santa is ready and waiting.
The postal service has published a message from Father Christmas himself, reassuring children that their letters are welcome.
Father Christmas says Christmas is a “very exciting but busy time”, with elves making toys, reindeer practising sleigh runs and Santa himself preparing his list of who has been good ahead of Christmas Eve.
Children who want to write can send their letters to:
Santa/Father Christmas
Santa’s Grotto
Reindeerland
XM4 5HQ
He adds that while getting ready for his long journey, he will “try and reply to as many of you as possible”.
Royal Mail advises families that there are a few important steps to follow to make sure letters reach the North Pole.
Children should write Santa’s address clearly on the envelope, include a stamp, and make sure their full name and address are written on the back of the envelope.
The postal service also reminds parents that letters must be properly stamped to be delivered, encouraging families to double-check envelopes before posting.
Father Christmas ends his message by saying he is looking forward to delivering presents on Christmas Eve – and reminds children not to forget his mince pie and a carrot for Rudolph.
The festive tradition remains a popular part of the countdown to Christmas, with thousands of letters posted to Santa each year as children share their hopes for the big day.