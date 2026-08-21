Postmistress accused of telling woman to 'cover up' after visiting shop in backless dress
"But because this is a convenience store of food and Post Office, we can’t allow: topless, backless or just with bra or too much exposure," the note read
A woman on social media has claimed a postmistress told her to cover up after she wore a black backless dress into the shop.
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The woman said she had been told by staff that her outfit was "inappropriate" and was directed to a note in the convenience store window.
“We do understand, it is very hot," the note read.
"But because this is a convenience store of food and Post Office, we can’t allow: topless, backless or just with bra or too much exposure.
"Please wear a top before coming in. Thank you for your cooperation."
The Post Office confirmed it had spoken to the postmistress and she had removed the note. They did not reveal the location of the store.
The woman, who posted a photograph of the dress alongside an image of the note, said on social media: "I was just told by Post Office staff that my outfit was inappropriate and that, in future, I cannot wear ‘backless clothing’ inside the store and should make sure I’m ‘covered up’.
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I was just told by @PostOffice staff that my outfit was inappropriate and that, in future, I cannot wear “blackless clothing” inside the store and should make sure I’m “covered up”.— L (@lily_lna) August 17, 2026
I was also directed to the note supposedly from store management (last photo).
In the height of… pic.twitter.com/P2Jt5vqnU6
“I was also directed to the note supposedly from store management.
"In the height of summer, I really don’t think this is a particularly scandalous outfit?”
The Post Office responded to her post within two hours. But, the woman said she had not received a response to her email as of Tuesday evening.
A Post Office spokesman told LBC: “We want all of our customers to have a positive experience when visiting a Post Office. In this instance, the branch and shop is owned by an independent postmistress.
“She has requested that all customers adhere to a set of clothing standards that is respectful of this space being a convenience store and Post Office and that all customers can feel comfortable when going about buying their groceries or using our services.
“We have spoken to the postmistress and she has said that the note has been taken down for now.”
Most Post Office branches are operated at private properties and are legally permitted to refuse entry based on what a person is wearing, provided the dress code requirements do not discriminate against protected characteristics under the Equality Act.
The Post Office does not plan to take further action regarding postmasters’ control over their venues, The Telegraph reports.
As Brits suffer record temperatures over the summer, shops all over the country have been pictured with signs asking customers to cover up bikini tops or shirtless chests before going in.