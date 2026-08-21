A woman on social media has claimed a postmistress told her to cover up after she wore a black backless dress into the shop.

The woman said she had been told by staff that her outfit was "inappropriate" and was directed to a note in the convenience store window.

“We do understand, it is very hot," the note read.

"But because this is a convenience store of food and Post Office, we can’t allow: topless, backless or just with bra or too much exposure.

"Please wear a top before coming in. Thank you for your cooperation."

The Post Office confirmed it had spoken to the postmistress and she had removed the note. They did not reveal the location of the store.

The woman, who posted a photograph of the dress alongside an image of the note, said on social media: "I was just told by Post Office staff that my outfit was inappropriate and that, in future, I cannot wear ‘backless clothing’ inside the store and should make sure I’m ‘covered up’.

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