Postman murdered his four-week-old son by shaking him, jury told
Atticus Bartlett was four weeks old when he collapsed at his home.
A postman killed his son by shaking him violently after returning from a night out, a jury heard.
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Tony Bartlett, 39, denies charges of murder and manslaughter relating to the death of Atticus Bartlett.
Atticus was four weeks old when he collapsed at his home in Chard, Somerset, at about 11pm on July 16 2022.
He was taken to the hospital in a critical condition but never regained consciousness and died on July 23.
Prosecuting, Charles Row KC told the jury of six men and six women that Atticus had previously been “fit and healthy”.
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The baby boy had been cared for by his grandparents while his parents, Bartlett and his partner Evelyn Ballentyne, went out for the evening.
“It is the Crown’s case that, having been on a night out and having consumed up to nine pints of beer, Tony Bartlett was left to look after and feed Atticus for just a few moments while Evelyn went upstairs to change and get ready for bed,” Mr Row said.
“In those few moments, Tony Bartlett violently shook his child so hard that he caused severe internal injuries to Atticus’ brain and he damaged his spinal cord.
“In doing so, he must have squeezed his child so hard that he cracked several ribs.”
Mr Row described how Ms Ballentyne came downstairs to hear her baby’s “last gasps”.
“At that point, Atticus was lifeless, face down and across his father’s knees,” Mr Row said.
The court heard neighbours and paramedics attended the property, with Atticus taken to hospital by ambulance.
“The damage to Atticus’ brain was so severe that nothing could be done,” Mr Row told the jury.
“He never managed to breathe for himself again and he never regained consciousness.
“Tragically, he died just before midnight on July 23 2022.”
Mr Row told the jury that “something” that night had caused Bartlett to become “frustrated” with his young son.
He said the baby was a “difficult and messy feeder” with a tendency to spit out his milk.
That evening, Atticus had been “grizzly and crying” on and off.
Mr Row said: “Whatever happened, Tony Bartlett could not and did not tolerate it.
“It is the Crown’s case that, in that moment, Tony Bartlett shook Atticus so hard that he must have intended to cause him really serious bodily harm.
“If you shake a four-week-old baby with so much force that you break ribs and destroy his brain, what other intention is there?”
The court heard that on the night of July 16, Ms Ballentyne’s mother and her partner had come to babysit Atticus so his parents could go out for the first time since his birth.
They arrived at the family home at about 6pm, with Bartlett and Ms Ballentyne then heading to The Cerdic pub for food and drinks.
The couple then attended a comedy night at Chard Guildhall, returning to their home at about 10.45pm.
After Ms Ballentyne’s mother and her partner left, Ms Ballentyne went upstairs to get changed.
“When Ms Ballentyne came back into the living room, she saw Atticus lying face down on Mr Bartlett’s lap,” Mr Row said.
“Mr Bartlett’s eyes were closed. She could tell something was seriously wrong.
“As she walked in, Atticus made a couple of strange gasping sounds. She immediately shouted ‘he’s dead’.”
Bartlett, who was working as a postman at the time, allegedly moved Atticus onto his back – with the baby “floppy and lifeless”.
Mr Row said it was unclear whether Ms Ballentyne had taken Atticus and tried to revive him with “gentle shaking”.
The possibility this could have caused his fatal injuries has been “considered carefully by experts and ruled out”, he added.
Paramedics arrived at the family home at 11.29pm, with Atticus taken to Musgrove Park Hospital by ambulance, arriving there at 12.16am.
He was transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children at 5am on July 17.
He died there on July 23.
In police interviews, Bartlett said he had been feeding Atticus when the baby started coughing and choking.
The postman told officers he was rubbing and patting his son before he “decided to put him on my knee and shake him a little bit on my knee”.
However, he now says this is not the case and any non-accidental injury must have been caused by Ms Ballentyne, Mr Row told jurors.
“It is his case that he bears no responsibility for Atticus’ death whatsoever,” he added.
Bartlett, of Axminster, Devon, denies the two charges against him and the trial continues.