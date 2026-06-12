Atticus Bartlett was four weeks old when he collapsed at his home.

Postman murdered his four-week-old son by shaking him, jury told. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A postman killed his son by shaking him violently after returning from a night out, a jury heard.

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Tony Bartlett, 39, denies charges of murder and manslaughter relating to the death of Atticus Bartlett. Atticus was four weeks old when he collapsed at his home in Chard, Somerset, at about 11pm on July 16 2022. He was taken to the hospital in a critical condition but never regained consciousness and died on July 23. Prosecuting, Charles Row KC told the jury of six men and six women that Atticus had previously been “fit and healthy”. Read more: Asylum seeker who twice raped a 'drunk and vulnerable' woman in a park and showed 'no remorse' jailed Read more: Teenage girl, 14, charged with three counts of attempted murder at Manchester school

The baby boy had been cared for by his grandparents while his parents, Bartlett and his partner Evelyn Ballentyne, went out for the evening. “It is the Crown’s case that, having been on a night out and having consumed up to nine pints of beer, Tony Bartlett was left to look after and feed Atticus for just a few moments while Evelyn went upstairs to change and get ready for bed,” Mr Row said. “In those few moments, Tony Bartlett violently shook his child so hard that he caused severe internal injuries to Atticus’ brain and he damaged his spinal cord. “In doing so, he must have squeezed his child so hard that he cracked several ribs.” Mr Row described how Ms Ballentyne came downstairs to hear her baby’s “last gasps”. “At that point, Atticus was lifeless, face down and across his father’s knees,” Mr Row said. The court heard neighbours and paramedics attended the property, with Atticus taken to hospital by ambulance. “The damage to Atticus’ brain was so severe that nothing could be done,” Mr Row told the jury. “He never managed to breathe for himself again and he never regained consciousness. “Tragically, he died just before midnight on July 23 2022.”