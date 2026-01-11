The new mapping tool shows 154 local highway authorities rated as red, amber or green based on road conditions and how effectively they are spending the Government’s road maintenance funding

Drivers across England are able to see how well their local authority is tackling potholes with the launch of a new traffic light rating system. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Drivers across England can now see how well their local authority is tackling potholes with the launch of a new traffic light rating system.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Department for Transport (DfT) said a new mapping tool shows 154 local highway authorities rated as red, amber or green based on road conditions and how effectively they are spending the Government’s road maintenance funding. The vast majority of authorities are rated amber. Among those classified as red are Cumberland, Cumbria; Bolton, Greater Manchester; Leicestershire; Suffolk; and Kensington and Chelsea, west London. The DfT said red authorities will receive “dedicated support to bring them into line with best practices” through a £300,000 programme. Green authorities include Essex; Wiltshire; Coventry, West Midlands; Leeds, West Yorkshire; and Darlington, County Durham.

Drivers across England are able to see how well their local authority is tackling potholes with the launch of a new traffic light rating system. Picture: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

They demonstrated they are following “best practice” such as investing in long-term preventative measures rather than just patching up potholes, while also maintaining good road conditions, according to the DfT. Total local road maintenance funding for England provided by the Government in the 2025/26 financial year was nearly £1.6 billion, representing a £500 million uplift compared with the previous 12 months. A quarter of the extra money was withheld until the end of last year after authorities had set out their plans to spend it. In November’s budget, the Government committed to providing a total of £7.3 billion for local road maintenance funding for the four years up to and including 2029/30. Common vehicle problems caused by potholes include damaged shock absorbers, broken suspension springs and distorted wheels.

Drivers across England are able to see how well their local authority is tackling potholes with the launch of a new traffic light rating system. Picture: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images