The RAC has revealed which English county it responds to the most for pothole-related car damage.

The UK has seen an increase in pothole-related vehicle breakdowns this summer, which has been attributed to high temperatures.

Latest data from the RAC shows that there are around one million of hazards at any time and that there are around six of the holes per mile on roads in England and Wales.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “Our pothole-related breakdown data is a very clear reflection of the true state of the UK’s roads, and it sadly shows the pothole plague is as prevalent as ever.”

The government has a pot of £1.6 billion to tackle the problem up until the end of 2026, which it says will allow it to fix up to seven million more potholes next year.

In most cases, the responsibility for treating potholes lies with the county council.

Which British county has the most pothole repair call-outs

The authority with most of its B and C roads in red condition, the most severe repairs needed, was found to be Derbyshire with 38 per cent.

The London boroughs of Merton and Havering have 34 per cent and 26 per cent respectively, with Nottingham in fourth spot with 21 per cent.

Derbyshire was also top for having the most major roads in ‘red’ condition with 28 per cent.

Nottingham has the second most (19 per cent), closely followed by Brighton and Hove (18 per cent).

The top 10 areas with the worst overall road conditions

Derbyshire West Northamptonshire North Northamptonshire Bristol, City of Cheshire West and Chester Blackburn with Darwen Bradford Southampton Cambridgeshire Bath and North East Somerset

Top 10 areas with the best road conditions:

Sunderland Middlesbrough Gateshead Sheffield Bexley Milton Keynes Stockton-on-Tees Halton Walsall Warrington

What to do if you suffer pothole damage

You may be able to claim compensation if your vehicle has been damaged by a road, according to the government.

The motorist should not attempt to take photos of a pothole on a motorway but should instead contact the council and tell them:

What the damage was,

Why do you think they are responsible,

The specific location where the damage took place - the road name and the nearest marker post number or feature which identifies the part of the road you were on,

The date and time the damage was caused

You cannot claim compensation if debris from another vehicle caused the damage. In this case, you should contact your insurer.