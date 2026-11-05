Bank of England data shows that when Sterling was measured against 18 of the world's top currencies this week, it was recorded that it reached its joint highest level since the June 2016 Brexit referendum.

A pile of United Kingdom £1 coins featuring a portrait of King Charles III by Martin Jennings. New Bee design first released in 2023. Picture: Yorkshire Pics/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The pound has risen to its highest level since the Brexit referendum 10 years ago.

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The value of the pound dropped notably after the Brexit referendum in 2016, and faced further declines during Brexit negotiations, the Covid pandemic and the mini-Budget of 2022. Some industry insiders have said Britain is being conceived of differently due to recent political stability, solid growth and increasingly amicable ties with the European Union. In the decade following 2016, the pound has responded despite Brexit developments and political instability. A stronger national currency can help reduce the impact of inflation and improve consumer spending power on imports and trips away.

This comes a week after Chancellor John Healey announced his October budget. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty