Poundland has collapsed into administration with as many as 12,000 jobs at the high street retailer now at risk.

The chain, which runs roughly 600 stores, has held urgent talks over the past month to seek a buyer but has entered insolvency after failing to strike a deal before a key deadline late on Wednesday.

AlixPartners confirmed that experts from the corporate finance firm have been hired as administrators for Poundland.

The retailer will continue to trade from its stores as the administrators continue to seek a sale of the company and its assets.

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Poundland’s ownership had received a number of offers, including from Irish real estate firm Martin Property Group, investment firm Xyra Holdings and German investment firm Zachert Private Equity but failed to secure a deal.

Gordon Brothers has faced mounting political pressure to protect the chain’s future and MPs have accused it of deliberately cutting off funds and pushing the retailer to the brink of insolvency.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham called for executives to work with the Government to find a solution that saves shops and jobs.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds had been trying to line up a buyer, but the government stopped short of providing taxpayer support.

In a letter to employees, the firm's directors expressed 'intense regret' about its collapse.

Poundlands's 600 stores will open as normal tomorrow.