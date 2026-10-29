High street retailer Poundland has filed a notice to appoint administrators, court documents have shown.

The development means the business has 10 working days of breathing space from creditors to secure a potential rescue deal.

Poundland managing director Barry Williams told staff in a memo that the situation is “unexpected, unwanted and wholly avoidable”.

The discount chain is due to enter insolvency after owner Gordon Brothers rejected a takeover offer from Irish real estate firm Martin Property Group, which management named as their preferred bidder earlier this month.

Gordon Brothers – which only bought Poundland last year for £1 – launched a sale process for the retailer at the start of September.

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Wilko and The Range owner CDS Superstores, Poundstretcher owner Fortress and TG Jones owner Modella are all understood to be interested in buying parts of the Poundland business.

It is understood the retailer has appointed advisers at AlixPartners to oversee the insolvency process and assess offers to buy all or parts of the business.

Poundland currently runs around 600 stores across the UK.

Gordon Brothers had overseen a major turnaround programme at Poundland that included closing more than 100 shops over the past year in an effort to shore up its finances.