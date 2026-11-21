The trader had given itself more time this month to strike a rescue deal for the business as it battles to stave off the threat of insolvency.

It emerged on Saturday that Zachert Private Equity has lodged an indicative takeover proposal with advisers to Gordon Brothers, Poundland's owner.

Sources told Sky News that the interest appeared to be "serious" despite its limited experience of investing in UK retail.

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Read more: Poundland secures more time to find buyer as rescue talks continue