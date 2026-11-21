Poundland could be handed lifeline as German bidder lodges bid to strike rescue deal
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
A German bidder has made a last-ditch attempt to save Poundland.
Listen to this article
The trader had given itself more time this month to strike a rescue deal for the business as it battles to stave off the threat of insolvency.
It emerged on Saturday that Zachert Private Equity has lodged an indicative takeover proposal with advisers to Gordon Brothers, Poundland's owner.
Sources told Sky News that the interest appeared to be "serious" despite its limited experience of investing in UK retail.
Read more: David Beckham sues distributors after fragrance sold in Poundland and petrol stations
Read more: Poundland secures more time to find buyer as rescue talks continue
The German-based firm is said to be backed by US financiers.
Gordon Brothers has faced mounting political pressure to protect the chain's future.
Andy Burnham also called for executives to work with ministers to find a solution that saves shops and jobs.
About 11,000 jobs and 600 shops in the UK remain at risk. Gordon Brothers said it was in talks with three potential buyers for the whole business.
Discussions between the business and Zachert are set to continue through the weekend.
Gordon Brothers is said to be keen to agree the outline terms of a solvent sale prior to a meeting scheduled for Monday with Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds.