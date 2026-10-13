Poundland is in talks with potential buyers to secure a deal to save the budget retailer from collapse.

Here is the situation as it stands.

Poundland's owners only took over the chain last June, and staff are said to be worried about its future, as rumours of new owners and a supermarket takeover also go around.

A trade union has expressed fears that the chain could go into administration within days, putting around 12,000 jobs at risk.

Who owns Poundland?

Private equity firm Gordon Brothers bought the business last June for £1 from Pepco.

The business has undergone a major overhaul under the owners, amid efforts to turn around significant losses and offset weak consumer demand, with 100 shops being closed as a result.

Recovery efforts have focused on simplifying the business, including cutting stores but also overhauling its pricing structure to a simple £1, £2 and £3 grocery pricing across all its UK shops.

Its workforce shrank from 14,200 to about 12,000 at the end of last year under the revamp.

How many shops does Poundland have?

Poundland has 600 stores in the UK and Ireland and 12,000 employees.

Who could buy Poundland?

Martin Property Group is being touted as one potential next owner, as is Henderson Property Group, while Aldi and Lidl are reportedly eyeing up vacant units.

Poundland told the Telegraph: “We confirm that Barry Williams, Andy Bond and the Poundland leadership team have been working with the Martin Property Group on an MBO (management buyout).

“While the Martin Property Group is their preferred partner, the leadership team’s sole intention is to work with whoever can deliver the best result for the business, colleagues and suppliers and build on the successful recovery that’s already taking shape.”

The Usdaw union is worried that it could be put up for administration.

Bally Auluk, Usdaw national officer, said: “It is deeply disappointing that the new owners are already considering the sale of the Poundland business.

"If true, our members will be extremely worried about their future. It is also concerning that the business did not brief staff or the union ahead of these stories emerging in the media.

"We are now seeking urgent talks with the business to seek clarity on their future intentions. In the meantime, we are providing our members with the support and advice they need at this very difficult time.”

What could happen next?

The future of the shop is expected to be settled this week.

Barry Williams, the managing director, said a recent report suggested there could soon be a return to profitability.

“Our recovery plan is working, thanks to our investment in simple low pricing and new ranges, powered by our new in-house teams," he said.

"That positive customer reaction is great news for our shareholders, colleagues and suppliers.”