Poundland has been part of UK high streets for decades, and for many households it has been a lifeline through the cost-of-living crisis.

This week’s news that it has gone into administration puts thousands of jobs at risk and leaves a gap in towns that have relied on it.

It should also be a wake-up call for the UK’s high streets. Poundland had shown signs it was recovering. Yet any retail recovery can easily unravel if the decisions needed to keep the business afloat are not backed up by proper investment.

Questions over the government’s role

There has been a large debate about how far the government could have gone to prevent Poundland’s collapse. Ministers publicly questioned its owners, and MPs have questioned their leadership in private and are now pressing for a public hearing. That intervention has largely taken the form of political pressure and engagement, and it came once administration was already in view. It raises the question of whether earlier involvement could have kept more options open. By the time a business reaches this point, the room for anyone outside it to help has narrowed considerably. For retailers, it is a reminder to act on warning signs long before they become a matter for Westminster.

Keep the customer at the centre

It’s understandable that many other UK retailers under financial pressure will be tempted to cut costs and shut stores. But these measures alone do not fix a business model that’s not delivering.

Poundland’s low price was at the heart of its appeal to customers. When the brand stopped delivering on that price promise by selling items for more than £1, it risked losing customers. That alone did not force the business into administration.

Poundland continued to offer discounts, but suppliers were reported to be cutting back deliveries over concerns about being paid. This undermined its ability to deliver on that low-price promise and give customers what they came in for.

A retailer cannot deliver a turnaround if it cannot pay for the changes its recovery depends on, and cost-cutting can become counterproductive. Cutting too deeply can leave the business stripped back, with fewer places to trade and far less ability to deliver the experience its remaining customers want. Recoveries also fail when the people running buying, finance and stores work to different priorities, and customers notice the gaps first.

What other retailers can take from this

I’m not suggesting difficult decisions should be avoided. They must be made early, with a clear vision of what the business needs to achieve and the cost of getting there.

It’s about keeping the appeal of the business alive while saving in areas that don’t strip back the brand. Closing stores and changing the offer can both be part of a recovery plan, as long as they connect to a wider strategy.

Ultimately, any high street retailer needs to retain enough funding to protect the parts of its operation that lead to sales. With Poundland’s future looking uncertain, other businesses should use this as an example when shaping their own recovery plans.

For the rest of the high street, a turnaround is only as strong as the funding and focus behind it, from the boardroom through to the shelf.

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Sammy Allanson is the Client Partner Lead at Sullivan & Stanley

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