Storm Boelo, the second name storm of the season, will bring a danger to life from flying debris and crashing waves and people should stay indoors as much as possible, the forecaster said

Strong winds are set to batter northern parts of the UK. Picture: Hugh R Hastings/Getty

By Alice Padgett

Thousands of homes are without power in south-west England after Storm Austen hit the region, as the north braces for a second storm.

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Trees and telephone polls come crashing around Poole, Dorset. Picture: Jason Edwards/Alamy

A fallen tree brought down power lines in Sidmouth, Devon. Picture: Photo Central/Alamy

Widespread travel disruption is expected to ferries and trains with TransPennine Express warning against all but essential train journeys on Saturday and Sunday, while Avanti West Coast strongly advised users not to travel north of Preston on Sunday. Ferries crossing the Irish Sea have also been cancelled and disrupted. Storm Boelo follows Storm Austen which hit the South West on Friday. More than 3,700 homes in the region were without electricity on Saturday morning, according to the National Grid map. One X user complained they had spent 23 hours without power and faced a further 12, to which the National Grid responded: “Our engineers are working to get supplies restored as quickly as possible, but there are currently dozens of cuts across Cornwall, due to storm damage & each one requires extensive repairs (lines down, trees fallen onto lines, snapped poles etc..)”

This came after the electricity company on Friday night confirmed that engineers had restored power to more than 60,000 homes since the storm began. The Met Office said the power cuts could potentially be replicated across the amber areas in the north this weekend. The day will start with dry weather for many on Saturday but a high pressure system moving in means heavy rain will quickly sweep the whole country. Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “There’s more stormy weather to come as we go through this weekend, especially across northern parts – that’s where we’re going to see the strongest winds. “Storm Boelo is arriving. It’s going to bring widespread rain and some very strong winds indeed, and it’s quick on the tails of Storm Austen which is now clearing away towards the east.” He added: “All of us will see some fairly persistent rain particularly as we go through the afternoon. “In the west it’s going to be fairly heavy, some high totals which could lead to a bit of flooding in places, and nonetheless there will be some significant spray on the roads.

Pieces of the West Pier in Brighton fell off into the sea yesterday. Picture: PA Images/Alamy