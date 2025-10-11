Russia attacked the Ukrainian power grid and caused blackouts across much of the country

Burnt debris remains in an apartment damaged by a Russian drone strike on October 10. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Power has been restored to more than 800,000 residents in Kyiv a day after major attacks by Russia on the Ukrainian power grid caused blackouts across much of the country.

Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK said on Saturday that "the main work to restore the power supply" had been completed, but that some localised outages were still affecting the Ukrainian capital following Friday's "massive" Russian attacks. Russian drone and missile strikes wounded at least 20 people in Kyiv, damaged residential buildings and caused blackouts across swathes of Ukraine early on Friday. Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko described the attack as "one of the largest concentrated strikes" against Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Russia's Defence Ministry on Friday said the strikes had targeted energy facilities supplying Ukraine's military. Read more: Starmer and Modi discuss Ukraine and oil in face-to-face meeting Read more: Poland forced to scramble fighter jets - as five killed in Russian missile attack on western Ukraine

Burnt wreckage of a grand piano remain amid debris in an apartment damaged by a Russian drone strike. Picture: Alamy

It did not give details of those facilities, but said Russian forces used Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and strike drones against them. The energy sector has been a key battleground since Russia launched its all-out invasion more than three years ago. Each year, Russia has tried to cripple the Ukrainian power grid before the bitter winter season, apparently hoping to erode public morale. Winter temperatures run from late October through to March, with January and February the coldest months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a media briefing on Russian strikes on energy facilities of Ukraine. Picture: Getty