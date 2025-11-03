At least 20 people have died and hundreds have been left injured after a powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan, according the Taliban.

The quake was recorded near the city of Mazar-e Sharif, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, at around 12.59am local time.

Up to 320 people were injured but the number of dead and injured could rise, officials said.

Multiple deaths have also been reported in the nearby mountainous province of Samangan, a spokesman said.

The quake had a magnitude of 6.3 and a depth of 28km (17 miles) and was marked at an orange alert level, according to the US Geological Survey.

This indicates “significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread".

The United Nations in Afghanistan vowed to “provide the necessary support" as it confirmed it was assessing needs and delivering aid in a post on X.

Mazar-e Sharif - the fifth largest city in Afghanistan - is home to more than 500,000 people.

