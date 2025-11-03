At least 20 dead and hundreds injured after powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Afghanistan
The quake was recorded near the city of Mazar-e Sharif, which is home to more than 500,000 people.
At least 20 people have died and hundreds have been left injured after a powerful magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Afghanistan, according the Taliban.
Listen to this article
The quake was recorded near the city of Mazar-e Sharif, one of Afghanistan’s largest cities, at around 12.59am local time.
Up to 320 people were injured but the number of dead and injured could rise, officials said.
Multiple deaths have also been reported in the nearby mountainous province of Samangan, a spokesman said.
The quake had a magnitude of 6.3 and a depth of 28km (17 miles) and was marked at an orange alert level, according to the US Geological Survey.
This indicates “significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread".
The United Nations in Afghanistan vowed to “provide the necessary support" as it confirmed it was assessing needs and delivering aid in a post on X.
Mazar-e Sharif - the fifth largest city in Afghanistan - is home to more than 500,000 people.
Read more: Huge earthquake hits Turkey injuring 22 and flattening buildings
Read more: At least seven dead after two powerful offshore earthquakes struck southern Philippines
Locals reportedly fled indoors amid fears they would be crushed by falling debris.
Haji Zaid, a Taliban spokesman, said most of the injuries in the city have been caused by people “falling from tall buildings".
He also posted a video on X seemingly showing debris on the streets by the Blue Mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif, a holy site where pilgrims flock to for religious events.
Meanwhile, people were also trapped and injured along a major highway linking Mazar-e Sharif and the capital Kabul, according the Afghanistan's defence ministry.
Afghanistan has been struck by two significant earthquakes in recent years, which have had particularly high death counts due to the country’s struggle to respond to such events.
Buildings in cities and residential areas are mostly low-rise constructions while homes in rural areas tend to be poorly built and more susceptible to damage.
In August, an earthquake struck near its border with Pakistan, killing more than 2,200 people.
In 2023, a magnitude 6.3 quake followed by a series of strong aftershocks killed at least 4,000 people.