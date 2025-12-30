Thousands of women workers feel unsafe and embarrassed because they are forced to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) designed for men, according to a report.

A survey of hundreds of GMB members found more than two in three have been given ill-fitting clothing.

One in five said they could not do their job because of the problem, while three in five said their work clothing is uncomfortable.

One woman custody officer said her "low-rise pants that don't work for a lot of women's body shapes" led to "prisoners making sexual comments about being able to see my underwear".

A female textile worker said: "The problem is not just discomfort; it is a safety violation that increases risk.

Oversized gloves create an entanglement hazard with machinery, and respirators that don't seal properly expose me to hazardous wood dust and chemicals, threatening my long-term health."