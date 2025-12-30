Thousands of women workers feel unsafe and embarrassed due to PPE designed for men
Thousands of women workers feel unsafe and embarrassed because they are forced to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) designed for men, according to a report.
Listen to this article
A survey of hundreds of GMB members found more than two in three have been given ill-fitting clothing.
One in five said they could not do their job because of the problem, while three in five said their work clothing is uncomfortable.
One woman custody officer said her "low-rise pants that don't work for a lot of women's body shapes" led to "prisoners making sexual comments about being able to see my underwear".
A female textile worker said: "The problem is not just discomfort; it is a safety violation that increases risk.
Oversized gloves create an entanglement hazard with machinery, and respirators that don't seal properly expose me to hazardous wood dust and chemicals, threatening my long-term health."
The GMB is calling for health and safety laws to be updated to ensure all workers are issued with properly fitting PPE.
One respondent said: "For years PPE for women has been men's clothing shrunk and died pink, they call it 'shrink and pink', which is frankly ridiculous. "We need PPE that is truly inclusive, no matter your size, shape, gender, disability.
"With GMB's campaign and the new British Standard, hopefully we can have PPE that keeps us safe and make people feel like they matter in their workplace."