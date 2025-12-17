Calling a colleague disorganised could “undermine” them and “violate their dignity", a tribunal judge found

By Jacob Paul

A PR worker with ADHD who failed to answer calls and instead visited Starbucks or said she had 'been out for a massage' is in line for compensation after winning her discrimination claim.

A judge found the use of the term "disorganised" to refer to a colleague counts as harassment as it could "undermine" a colleague and "violate" their dignity. It comes after Nicole Hogger, a PR account manager, claimed she was treated unfairly following her ADHD diagnosis. She argued that her employer was responsible for disability harassment, disability discrimination and unfair constructive dismissal - and she is now set to receive compensation from Suffolk-based company Genesis PR. She joined the PR firm in October 2018 as a Senior PR Account Executive, before she was promoted to PR Account Manager in 2020 for her good work "championed" by her line manager. But in 2021, a doctor diagnosed Ms Hogger with ADHD in 2021 after displaying various symptoms including "poor organisation, forgetfulness and difficulty getting started on tasks requiring significant mental effort".