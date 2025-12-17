PR firm 'harassed' worker with ADHD after boss called her 'disorganised' for missing meetings, tribunal rules
Calling a colleague disorganised could “undermine” them and “violate their dignity", a tribunal judge found
A PR worker with ADHD who failed to answer calls and instead visited Starbucks or said she had 'been out for a massage' is in line for compensation after winning her discrimination claim.
Listen to this article
A judge found the use of the term “disorganised” to refer to a colleague counts as harassment as it could “undermine” a colleague and “violate" their dignity.
It comes after Nicole Hogger, a PR account manager, claimed she was treated unfairly following her ADHD diagnosis.
She argued that her employer was responsible for disability harassment, disability discrimination and unfair constructive dismissal - and she is now set to receive compensation from Suffolk-based company Genesis PR.
She joined the PR firm in October 2018 as a Senior PR Account Executive, before she was promoted to PR Account Manager in 2020 for her good work “championed” by her line manager.
But in 2021, a doctor diagnosed Ms Hogger with ADHD in 2021 after displaying various symptoms including “poor organisation, forgetfulness and difficulty getting started on tasks requiring significant mental effort”.
Read more: NHS board harassed nurse who complained about trans doctor in female changing room, tribunal rules
Read more: Sandie Peggie vows to continue legal fight after tribunal ruling
The report was never shared with her bosses and the following year she reportedly began falling behind in work.
One of her managers even got in touch with her line manager, Alison Straker, to say clients had been chasing her for work and Ms Hogger had failed to inform anyone about it.
“She doesn’t seem to flag if she’s tight on capacity but instead just goes quiet,” he reportedly said.
In 2023, her line manager spoke to her about how she missed the start of a meeting.
She allegedly told colleagues “she had been out for a massage, to Starbucks or to the supermarket” when she was meant to be contactable.
Ms Straker told Ms Hogger this kind of behaviour could lead colleagues to think she was “disorganised or uncommitted”.
Ms Hogger was then put on a performance improvement plan, but quit the next day.
In a resignation letter, she wrote that she “strongly felt it was time to take a new path and continue her professional development elsewhere”.
Employment Judge Roger Tynan said: “We consider that it was reasonable for [Nicole] to feel that her dignity had been violated and that an adverse environment had been created as a result of the comments on 19 June 2023.
“[Genesis PR] acted in these matters without reasonable and proper cause.
“It discriminated against [Nicole] by: failing to make a reasonable adjustment; subjecting her to an adverse environment on 19 June 2023; and taking a disproportionate approach to performance issues in July 2023.”