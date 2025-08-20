Walmart has recalled some of its shrimp products after radioactive material was detected.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public not to eat Walmart's Great Value label frozen shrimp after it was exposed to a dangerous isotope.

The sample of the seafood tested positive for the radioactive substance but it "did not enter the US commerce", the FDA said.

Shoppers in the 13 states where the shrimp was available have been told to throw away the products from three batches.

One shipment tested positive for Caesium-137 - the radioactive form of the periodic element Caesium.

"The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority," a Walmart spokesperson said.

