The visa of Rev. Calvin Robinson, 41, a Right-wing commentator who moved to Michigan in 2024, is reportedly being reviewed

Reverend Calvin Robinson he discussed the concept of a 'Jewish oligarchy' in the US on a podcast and said: 'Driving them out is the answer'. Picture: Eleventh Hour Photography/Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The visa of a British pastor is being reviewed after he called for Jews to be "driven out" of the US on a podcast.

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Rev Calvin Robinson is a Right-wing commentator who moved to Michigan in the US in 2024 to lead a parish. Picture: Imageplotter/Alamy

They cited a 2025 order signed by President Trump calling for the prosecution or removal of perpetrators of “unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence”. They did not comment on the specific details of Mr Robinson’s case. The spokesperson added that the Trump administration upheld the “highest standards” of national security and public safety through its visa process, and that Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously called US visas “a privilege, not a right”. Mr Robinson, currently rector of St Paul’s Church in Grand Rapids, made the comments earlier this month on The Command Show, a podcast he co-hosts with Joe Enders, a self-described “Augustinian nationalist”. Mr Enders referred to the US as a “Jewish oligarchy” and slammed the belief that Jews retained a separate covenant with God as a “heresy”. “How do we, as Catholics, prevent that heresy from permeating the highest levels of our government?” he asked.

I love Christians.

I love Mohammedans.

I love Jews.



You can disagree with my beliefs, but to paint me as a “hater” is a lie.



My message is one of truth, in love. Sometimes the truth is offensive to those outside of it. I make no apologies for that. pic.twitter.com/VbRfDp5mfd — Fr Calvin Robinson ©️®️ (@calvinrobinson) November 24, 2026

Mr Robinson responded by asking why people could discuss the “mass deportation of Mohammedans”, referring to Muslims, but not the expulsion of Jews. “I think driving out the Jews is the answer,” he said. “There are more Jews in America than there are in any other country, including Israel. They are disproportionately represented in all the key areas that are subverting our culture, from Hollywood to music, and that needs to end.” In a post on X on November 20th, Mr Robinson wrote that Jews “have become a protected class” and alleged that anyone who upset them was presumed to want them killed in gas chambers.

Robinson: 'I have full faith that the US State Department will support my First Amendment rights'. Picture: Imageplotter/Alamy