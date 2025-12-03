Television star Precious Muir has shared her experience of attending one of P. Diddy's infamous 'white parties'

By Rebecca Henrys and Chay Quinn

Television star Precious Muir has shared her experience of attending one of P. Diddy's infamous 'white parties', as the rapper brands a new Netflix documentary a "shameful hit piece".

Precious told Tonight with Andrew Marr that, as an up-and-coming model in the mid-2000s, she was spiked at the launch event for a vodka brand associated with disgraced music mogul P Diddy. Diddy is currently serving more than four years in prison for sex offences. Speaking to Andrew, she said: "The vodka brand that he was associated with at the time had a launch party, and I was there and I was in an environment with obviously him and his people that he's surrounding with. "And there was an incident where I was drugged, spiked. I believe there was something that was put in my drink. "And I don't have much recollection after what happened to me. And it still stays with me to this day. It's something that will never leave me." Read More: Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to more than four years in prison for sex offences Read More: Diddy denied bail ahead of sentencing for prostitution-related conviction

Precious told Tonight with Andrew Marr that, as an up-and-coming model in the mid-2000s, she was spiked at the launch event for a vodka brand associated with P Diddy. Picture: Getty

She recalled that after the experience, she eventually went to another of the infamous White Parties hosted by Diddy. Speaking on the air around P Diddy, real name Sean Combs, Precious said: "P. Diddy was the kind of person you wanted to know because he could possibly open doors. And the people that wanted to go to his parties would be the people you want to meet because they can help you progress in your career." After the ordeal, Precious said she did not take the issue to the police and believes that meant that those at the party trusted her. She told Andrew: "I have never taken any form of drug other than drinking. So I know there was something in my drink. I mean, my entire face was paralysed and I completely blacked out "When that incident did happen to me the next day, all I was told was to go to see a doctor to be checked out to make sure I'm okay and to not take it further and not report. "After that incident, obviously I must have passed. I didn't report it to the police. So obviously then you say 'she's a perfect person to be introduced to the White Party', because what happens there will stay there." Precious was speaking ahead of the airing of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a documentary produced by 50 Cent. Of the bombshell series, Precious said: "I think the documentary is absolutely perfect. I think that it's captured every element of other documentaries making sure, they tell the correct story. "And additional, as he has been convicted and now a criminal, convicted criminal in prison, serving prison time, we are now seeing footage that probably wouldn't have been able to be added into the BBC documentary for legal reasons. So now we're seeing the side of him that people hadn't seen."