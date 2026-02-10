The 'predatory' teacher groomed the two teen students in order to appease his 'fantasies', according to one victim.

'Predatory' geography teacher, 54, jailed for grooming teenage students. Picture: PA

By Danielle de Wolfe

A "predatory" geography teacher who groomed and had sex with two teenage students has been jailed for more than three years.

Anthony Redmond, 54, preyed on the two 16-year-old schoolgirls in the early 2000s whilst he was teaching geography at a school in Plymouth. Plymouth Crown Court heard how Redmond had abused his position as a teacher to groom and engage in sexual activity with two teenage students at home, on school premises – including in a cupboard – and later, at a hotel. During the case, jurors heard how one of his victims believed Redmond had been motivated by "fantasies and sexual gratification". On Tuesday, the teacher was jailed for three years and nine months, with the Judge Robert Linford, who presided over the case, branding his behaviour "predatory". Redmond was convicted by a jury of five counts of abuse of a position of trust by engaging in sexual activity with one girl aged under 18, two counts of abuse of a position of trust by engaging in sexual activity with a second girl and one count of indecency with a child. With one of his victims branding the teacher a "public disgrace", the court heard how the teacher now works as a food delivery driver and is married with two children. Read more: Jeffrey Epstein had ‘nine-year-old victim and links to top foreign official’, redacted files reveal Read more: VIP paedophile ring fantasist Carl Beech freed from prison early

Kelly Scrivener, prosecuting, told the court: “In his pre-sentence report he talks about a different culture back then. He’s wrong about that. It was very much illegal, even back then. "The author of the report found evidence of him minimising his behaviour, avoiding taking responsibility and victim blaming, which probably highlights how important it was that these two women spoke to the police when they did.” Victim impact statements from both women were read to the court in which they described how Redmond had taken their innocence. “He took advantage of my naivety and used his position as a teacher to groom me and violate me for his own sexual gratification,” the first woman said.

Crown and County Courts building, city centre of Plymouth, Devon, England, UK, where the case took place. Picture: Alamy

“He put me in a position as a child where I would lie and keep secrets from my parents, my siblings, and my friends. “Above all else, I value honesty and this is something that has weighed heavily on my mind for all these years. “He is clearly a sick and twisted man that had a thing for young girls, and I truly believe that he is dangerous and should never be allowed to take a position of trust around young girls again.”

The second woman told the court Redmond had groomed her before having sex with her after she turned 16. “I knew this day would come, and today I am happy,” she said. “I feel empowered, I did not want to be groomed by him. He picked me out of a crowd, and he flirted with me. “He dared to play with my innocence, my vulnerability, my body.” She added: “I am angry. I am angry that he was able to exist in a school and force his perverted, predatory behaviour on me. “I was a young girl, and he made out he cared. But secretly, fantasies and sexual gratification motivated him. “I was his perfect victim by not speaking out. But keeping his dirty acts a secret has never sat right with me, always burning inside. “Back then, I could not give a voice to my inner strength. I deserve justice, and he deserves to be made accountable for the pain he has caused. “At least now, when I am reminded of him, I know the real Anthony Redmond has been uncovered and he is guilty. That makes all the difference.” Ali Rafiti, defending, said Redmond, of Fort Austin Avenue, Plymouth, was now married with two children and was working as a food delivery driver.