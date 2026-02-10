'Sick and twisted' geography teacher, 54, who groomed teenage students before having sex with them 'in school cupboard' jailed
The 'predatory' teacher groomed the two teen students in order to appease his 'fantasies', according to one victim.
A "predatory" geography teacher who groomed and had sex with two teenage students has been jailed for more than three years.
Anthony Redmond, 54, preyed on the two 16-year-old schoolgirls in the early 2000s whilst he was teaching geography at a school in Plymouth.
Plymouth Crown Court heard how Redmond had abused his position as a teacher to groom and engage in sexual activity with two teenage students at home, on school premises – including in a cupboard – and later, at a hotel.
During the case, jurors heard how one of his victims believed Redmond had been motivated by "fantasies and sexual gratification".
On Tuesday, the teacher was jailed for three years and nine months, with the Judge Robert Linford, who presided over the case, branding his behaviour "predatory".
Redmond was convicted by a jury of five counts of abuse of a position of trust by engaging in sexual activity with one girl aged under 18, two counts of abuse of a position of trust by engaging in sexual activity with a second girl and one count of indecency with a child.
With one of his victims branding the teacher a "public disgrace", the court heard how the teacher now works as a food delivery driver and is married with two children.
Kelly Scrivener, prosecuting, told the court: “In his pre-sentence report he talks about a different culture back then. He’s wrong about that. It was very much illegal, even back then.
"The author of the report found evidence of him minimising his behaviour, avoiding taking responsibility and victim blaming, which probably highlights how important it was that these two women spoke to the police when they did.”
Victim impact statements from both women were read to the court in which they described how Redmond had taken their innocence.
“He took advantage of my naivety and used his position as a teacher to groom me and violate me for his own sexual gratification,” the first woman said.
“He put me in a position as a child where I would lie and keep secrets from my parents, my siblings, and my friends.
“Above all else, I value honesty and this is something that has weighed heavily on my mind for all these years.
“He is clearly a sick and twisted man that had a thing for young girls, and I truly believe that he is dangerous and should never be allowed to take a position of trust around young girls again.”
The second woman told the court Redmond had groomed her before having sex with her after she turned 16.
“I knew this day would come, and today I am happy,” she said.
“I feel empowered, I did not want to be groomed by him. He picked me out of a crowd, and he flirted with me.
“He dared to play with my innocence, my vulnerability, my body.”
She added: “I am angry. I am angry that he was able to exist in a school and force his perverted, predatory behaviour on me.
“I was a young girl, and he made out he cared. But secretly, fantasies and sexual gratification motivated him.
“I was his perfect victim by not speaking out. But keeping his dirty acts a secret has never sat right with me, always burning inside.
“Back then, I could not give a voice to my inner strength. I deserve justice, and he deserves to be made accountable for the pain he has caused.
“At least now, when I am reminded of him, I know the real Anthony Redmond has been uncovered and he is guilty. That makes all the difference.”
Ali Rafiti, defending, said Redmond, of Fort Austin Avenue, Plymouth, was now married with two children and was working as a food delivery driver.
“The court is entitled to note that within the context of these offences, and how they occurred, this is offending that can never reoccur because he will never be in a teaching role or any comparable position of trust over young people,” he said.
“I call it a in relation to Anthony Redmond and it’s nothing short of that because he lost his career, he’s lost his professional identity and his standing in the community.”
Jailing Redmond, Judge Robert Linford said he had betrayed the trust placed in him as a teacher.
“They were both students at that school when you started to direct your predatory behaviour towards them,” he said.
“The degree of trust reposed in a teacher cannot be overstated.
“The students and their parents are entitled to expect the highest standards of behaviour from teachers and on the verdicts of the jury you betrayed that trust, you betrayed the students and their families.
“You have a family who are of course blameless in all this, yet are having to live with the ignominy of your offending.
“I’ve read a heart-rending letter from your wife, which sets out the devastating impact that a custodial sentence will have on the life of her and your children.
“Whilst I reflect upon the fact that this offending occurred 20-plus years ago, the prosecution of you for this offending shows others who may be inclined to offend in this way that if they do, they can never rest easy.
“Because the day that they too will have to account for their behaviour may well come, as it has come for you.”
Redmond was also placed on the sex offenders register for life and given a 20-year restraining order relating to his two victims.
Detective Sergeant Luke Portch, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “Teachers are entrusted with the care, safety, and wellbeing of children and young people, and that trust was gravely abused in this case.
“Speaking about sexual abuse, regardless of when it occurred, is incredibly difficult.
“Their willingness to report what happened has not only led to justice in this case, but will hopefully help others who have been victims of abuse to come forward.”