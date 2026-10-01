On one occasion, the teacher tied him to her bed, blindfolded him and tickled him, the complainant said

Deborah Franklin arriving at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

A former prep teacher who sexually abused a boy she tutored has been jailed for seven years.

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Deborah Franklin, 65, who taught at a preparatory school in Hertfordshire, was convicted by a jury in July of eight counts of gross indecency against the boy during the 1990s while he was aged between nine and 12. Franklin, who was in her 30s and married at the time, was the boy’s private tutor and subjected him to “repeated sexual activity”, prosecutors told the trial at St Albans Crown Court. Franklin was sentenced at the same court to seven years in prison on Thursday by His Honour Judge Choudhry, who said her offending involved a “profound abuse of trust”. Prosecutor Gavin Pottinger told the hearing on Thursday that Franklin “took the opportunities provided by her role and the trust placed in her to repeatedly abuse (the boy)”. Jurors heard that she took her clothes off in front of the boy, kissed him, got him to touch her and performed multiple sexual acts. Read More: Science teacher raped schoolgirl in storeroom and 'wanted her to carry his baby', court hears Read More: US Ivy League student 'drugged and gang-raped by seven fraternity members' as accused escaped punishment by 'writing essays'

Franklin, who was in her 30s and married at the time, was the boy’s private tutor and subjected him to “repeated sexual activity”, prosecutors told the trial at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: PA

Deborah Franklin arriving at St Albans Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Franklin, of Radlett, Hertfordshire, had denied all the charges, saying she could not remember tutoring the boy. Aisling Byrnes, mitigating, said Franklin lived an “exemplary life” and continued to teach in the years after the offences were committed. She added that her client “maintains her innocence”. The former teacher was in her 30s and married at the time of the offences, her trial was told. The court heard that Franklin was regularly at the complainant’s house, with his sister telling jurors of the defendant: “She was fun, she was charismatic. I thought she was cool.” The boy viewed her as “young” and “high energy”, who “presented like a mate” and spoke about drugs, cigarettes and sex, the court heard. Franklin was “trusted” by the family to be in the boy’s room during tutoring sessions, prosecutor Gavin Pottinger said. But Franklin was a woman “whose boundaries were just not there”, Mr Pottinger added. The court heard that the defendant was once seen by the complainant’s sister under the covers of her brother’s bed.

The defendant was remanded into custody and told by Judge Kamran Choudhry that she faces a “high possibility” of being jailed. Picture: Alamy