The report said healthcare costs for women who developed PTSD after childbirth were double those who did not, suggesting early prevention could save £26 million a year

Screening pregnant women and new mothers for PTSD could help save the NHS £26 million a year, a study of the costs of birth trauma has found. Picture: Ian Waldie/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Screening pregnant women and new mothers for PTSD could help save the NHS £26 million a year, a study of the costs of birth trauma has found.

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The study by researchers from City St George’s, University of London, found around one in 20 women developed clinical levels of PTSD after giving birth but less than half were referred to mental health support services. It said healthcare costs for women who developed PTSD after childbirth were double those who did not, suggesting early prevention could save £26 million a year. The true cost is likely to be even higher, with women who developed PTSD less likely to return to work a year later. Read more: Assisted dying bill 'fundamentally deficient', veteran MPs warn ahead of crucial vote on proposed laws Read more: Labour mayors pledge to cap Burnham's 'tourist tax' raid at 5% - as hotel owners warn that overnight levy will cost jobs

Screening pregnant women and new mothers for PTSD could help save the NHS £26 million a year, a study of the costs of birth trauma has found. Picture: Tina Stallard/Getty Images

One mother told researchers she had been unable to return to work “because I wouldn’t leave my baby with anyone for fear something bad was going to happen to him”. Another said she had suffered PTSD, flashbacks and depression “until I reached out for support over a year and a half later”, having been offered no support in hospital or immediately after. Kim Thomas, chief executive of the Birth Trauma Association, said the research should “serve as a wake-up call” and urged the Government to investigate the wider costs of birth trauma. As well as introducing routine PTSD screening during pregnancy and after birth, the report said healthcare staff should receive more training in identifying and handling the condition.

Screening pregnant women and new mothers for PTSD could help save the NHS £26 million a year, a study of the costs of birth trauma has found. Picture: Ute Grabowsky/Photothek via Getty Images