Pregnant women and cancer patients could face "life-threatening" delays. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Pregnant women and cancer patients could face "life-threatening" delays because of a growing shortage of sonographers, experts have warned.

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The vacancy rate for sonographers stands at 24.2 per cent across England, rising to 38.2 per cent in some areas, the The Society of Radiographers (SoR) has said. The census also showed that about one in every 13 (7.6 per cent) sonographers are planning to retire within the next year. Sonographers conduct ultrasound scans which are essential to pregnancy care and are also used in the diagnosis of cancer. Pregnant women are offered a scan when their baby is 12 weeks old and again when the baby is 20 weeks. "Hospitals try their very best to get the three-month and five-month antenatal screening scans done on time," said Katie Thompson, SoR president and a practising sonographer. Read more: Body Mass Index tests 'misclassifying' people as overweight or obese, new report suggests Read more: Charity’s heart health warning for gut-friendly foods like kimchi and kombucha

Sonographers conduct ultrasound scans which are essential to pregnancy care and are also used in the diagnosis of cancer. Picture: Alamy

"But when there aren’t enough staff, prioritising those scans has a knock-on effect on more urgent later foetal growth scans, which in some cases need to be done within 24 or 36 hours. "Departments end up struggling to fit in patients who need these emergency scans. Sometimes hospitals pull in sonographers from other areas to keep the antenatal services going. But then that’s at the expense of those other services." On scans for cancer diagnosis she added: "When a person is feeling unwell, their first investigation is often an ultrasound scan. "And then follow-up care after cancer treatment often takes the form of regular ultrasound scans. "The Government’s recent cancer plan spoke about increasing testing and reducing waiting lists.“But sonography is one of the beginning points for people being diagnosed with cancer. "With the current workforce shortfall, it’s going to be very, very hard to decrease waiting times. "If cancers aren’t picked up when they should be, that can have an effect on the patient’s outcome."

Pregnant women are offered a scan when their baby is 12 weeks old and again when the baby is 20 weeks. Picture: Alamy