NHS figures show that the number of people in hospital in England with flu continues to rise

By Alice Padgett

Royal Colleges representing more than 90,000 health professionals have joined forces to urge pregnant women to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.

NHS figures show that the number of people in hospital in England with flu continues to rise and remains at a record level for this time of year, although the rate of growth has slowed. An average of 3,140 flu patients were in hospital each day, according to the latest figures, up on the same period in the previous two years. Data shows that pregnant women are more likely than the general population to suffer complications from flu, while babies are more likely to be admitted to hospital. Now, leading doctors and midwives are urging pregnant women to get vaccinated, adding that they and newborn babies are among the most vulnerable to flu this winter. Read More: ‘No evidence’ HRT increases or decreases dementia risk, researchers say Read More: Hospitals placed on 'high alert' as flu cases hit record levels for this time of year

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG), Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH) urged women to talk to their maternity teams or GP, adding that flu vaccines offer protection even later on in the flu season. Dr Alison Wright, president of the RCOG, said: "Having the flu vaccine during pregnancy is the most effective way to protect women and their babies from getting seriously unwell with flu. "This vaccine is safe, and boosts maternal antibodies against flu, which are passed on to the baby before birth for maximum protection. It is not too late to get vaccinated. "We strongly encourage all obstetricians, midwives, GP's and health care professionals to discuss and recommend vaccination with pregnant women at every available opportunity." Gill Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, said: "Pregnancy is a time when women are given a huge amount of information and it's completely understandable that it can sometimes feel overwhelming. "One of the simplest and most effective steps a woman can take to protect both herself and her baby is to have the flu vaccine if she hasn't already. "It provides the strongest protection throughout pregnancy and significantly reduces the risk of becoming seriously unwell or needing hospital care. "Midwives play a vital role in supporting women to make informed choices about their health in pregnancy. They are a trusted source of advice and can talk through any concerns about vaccinations, including safety.

