According to Lady Amos, the review revealed "heartbreaking cases" of an NHS maternity system where women were routinely ignored when raising concerns. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The government will appoint the country’s first national maternity commissioner following a major review which found that women and babies have suffered repeated failings across NHS maternity services.

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The “rapid review”, which was led by Baroness Valerie Amos, revealed that women and families are too often "not listened to, heard or believed", with avoidable harm and lifelong trauma driven by poor care, racism, fragmented services and a lack of accountability. The Amos review heard evidence from more than 450 families, received over 10,500 responses to a public call for evidence and gathered evidence from more than 9,000 NHS staff across 12 maternity units with poor safety records. The recommendations of Lady Amos have been accepted by ministers, including creating an independent maternity commissioner to oversee improvements, as well as a national maternity action plan, which is set to be published in December.

The review was led by Baronness Valerie Amos. Picture: Getty

However, bereaved families have criticised the review as insufficiently independent and have warned that it fails to explain why avoidable deaths continue, renewing calls for a full statutory public inquiry. This comes less than a week after Donna Ockenden's inquiry, which found more than 500 mothers and babies suffered avoidable harm or died because of "deeply embedded systemic failures” at the Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. According to Lady Amos, the review revealed "heartbreaking cases" of an NHS maternity system where women were routinely ignored when raising concerns. Several mothers described being dismissed with the phrase "it's just one of those things" despite suffering serious harm.