The alleged frauds took place between 2022 and 2024

Yves Bissouma is the alleged victim of two counts of fraud. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Tottenham Hotspur star Yves Bissouma has allegedly had £800k swiped following a suspected fraud at VIP Coutts bank.

The midfielder suffered the losses between September 2022 and June 2024 which led him to contact police, according to The Sun. The 29-year-old, who cost Spurs £30million in 2022 from Brighton, is the alleged victim in two separate cases investigated by the Met. Maurice Gomes, 31, was initially arrested and was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation in October. The maximum sentence for each offence is ten years.

Court records obtained by the newspaper show Gomes is alleged to have "dishonestly" transferred Bissouma's cash to himself without the Premier League star's "knowledge or consent." Prosecutors claim Gomes was behind allegedly illicit bank transfers totalling £834,334.40 "to make a personal gain." The man's link to Bissouma, said to be paid £50,000-a-week by the North London club, is not known. The defendant, who lives in a £1.4million, six-bedroom house in Enfield, North London, is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' court on Friday.