Ange Postecoglou joked moving into a Nottingham apartment might have been a mistake as he faced up to the growing pressure at Forest.

In an extraordinary five-minute soliloquy at his pre-match press conference Postecoglou, sacked by Tottenham at the end of last season despite winning the Europa League, said: “If you look at it through the prism of I’m a failed manager who’s lucky to get this job, then of course these first five weeks look like ‘this guy is under pressure’.

The Australian is under mounting pressure after failing to win any of his opening seven games since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo at the City Ground.

Embattled Postecoglou heads into Nottingham Forest’s crunch clash at home to Chelsea after launching a passionate defence of his record.

“All I’ve heard since I’ve finished at Tottenham is that we finished 17th last year. So if you look at it from that prism of we finished 17th then yeah, I’m a failed manager who’s lucky to get another opportunity.

“But maybe I’m a manager that if you give them time, the story always ends the same. At all my previous clubs it ends the same – with me and a trophy.

“Of course there’s pressure. But, there’s a difference between pressure and difference between saying that somebody should lose their job after five weeks.

“I mean I only just found an apartment to move into. Which may be a bad decision, it might be I should have stayed in temporary digs, that’s how early it is, so there’s a difference.

“Pressure is part of managing at this level, and we’re all judged by our results. And at the moment, the results are suggesting I’m not doing a good job.”

Grealish could make City return

Guardiola revealed Grealish could still have a future at Manchester City.

The England international has made a big impact at Everton since joining the Merseyside club on a season-long loan from City in August, having fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola does not have to find a way to contain Grealish when the clubs meet in the Premier League on Saturday, as he cannot play against his parent club, but his form has not gone unnoticed.

City manager Guardiola said: “I think he has a contract for one more year with us.“The important thing is he is back. He is a massive influence in the Everton games. After what’s happened, maybe Manchester City want him back, but I don’t know.

“Many things are still going to happen. We’ll see.”

Meanwhile, City will be without key midfielder Rodri against Everton.

The Ballon d’Or winner limped out of the victory over Brentford in their last match with a thigh injury.

It is the latest setback to have been suffered by the Spaniard, who missed most of last season following knee surgery.

Palmer faces six weeks out

Cole Palmer is set to miss the next six weeks for Chelsea with head coach Enzo Maresca warning that the club’s medical staff are “not magicians”.

The 23-year-old has been struggling with a groin injury for much of the season and has not played since being taken off 20 minutes into the 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on September 20.

Prior to the international break Maresca said he had hoped to have Palmer back for Saturday’s game at Forest but, when asked about the progress of the injury, he admitted: “I was wrong. Unfortunately he needs to be out probably six more weeks.”

Middlesbrough back on top

Morgan Whittaker scored his first Middlesbrough goal as Rob Edwards’ side returned to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over Ipswich.

Whittaker doubled Boro’s lead in the 55th minute after Cedric Kipre’s own goal in first-half added time had gifted them the advantage, shortly after home goalkeeper Sol Brynn saved a George Hirst penalty.

Ipswich, who had their own keeper Alex Palmer to thank for keeping them level with a series of big saves around the half-hour mark, reduced the deficit through Dara O’Shea’s header but scarcely threatened to claim the point that would have extended their five-match unbeaten run.

What’s on Sunday?

The Premier League returns with Chelsea’s visit to Forest in the 12.30pm game before five 3pm kick-offs include Everton’s trip to City and Brighton hosting Newcastle.

At 5.30pm there is a London derby as leaders Arsenal travel to Fulham.

In Scotland, managerless Rangers entertain Dundee United.