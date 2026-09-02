Enzo Fernandez became the first player to make two £100m-plus transfers after moving from Chelsea to Manchester City on transfer deadline day.

The Argentine midfielder's £125m deal capped an eventful final day of the 2026 summer window.

More than half of all Premier League clubs broke their own transfer records over the summer to acquire new talent.

Nicolas Jackson also moved to Aston Villa as the clock ticked down, and Manchester United signed Carlos Baleba from Brighton.

Here are all of the Premier League moves from transfer deadline day.

Read also: The ten most expensive transfers of all time