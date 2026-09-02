Every deal completed in the Premier League on transfer deadline day
Club-by-club guide for all the major signings on transfer deadline day
Enzo Fernandez became the first player to make two £100m-plus transfers after moving from Chelsea to Manchester City on transfer deadline day.
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The Argentine midfielder's £125m deal capped an eventful final day of the 2026 summer window.
More than half of all Premier League clubs broke their own transfer records over the summer to acquire new talent.
Nicolas Jackson also moved to Aston Villa as the clock ticked down, and Manchester United signed Carlos Baleba from Brighton.
Here are all of the Premier League moves from transfer deadline day.
Read also: The ten most expensive transfers of all time
All Premier League deadline day transfers
Aston Villa
- In: Ibrahim Mbaye (from Paris St-Germain, £47m)
- In: Taylor Harwood-Bellis (from Southampton, £29m)
Brighton
- In: Chema Andres (from Stuttgart, £15.5m)
Crystal Palace
- In: Dario Osorio (from FC Midtjylland, Loan)
- In: Quinten Timber (from Marseille, Undisclosed)
- In: Ben Chilwell (from RC Strasbourg, Undisclosed)
- In: Honest Ahanor (from Atalanta, Loan)
Everton
- In: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (from Lyon, Undisclosed)
- In: Jack Grealish (from Manchester City, Loan)
Fulham
- In: David Affengruber (from Elche, Undisclosed)
- In: Manuel Angel (from Real Madrid, £3m)
- In: Hugo Larsson (from Eintracht Frankfurt, Loan)
Hull City
- In: Christos Mouzakitis (from Olympiakos, Undisclosed)
- In: Sorba Thomas (from Stoke, Undisclosed)
- In: Robinio Vaz (from Roma, Loan)
- In: Brooke Norton-Cuffey (from Genoa, £12m)
- In: Tim Iroegbunam (from Everton, £22m)
- In: Ilyas Ansah (from Union Berlin, Undisclosed)
Ipswich Town
- In: Zian Flemming (from Burnley, £20m reported)
Leeds United
- In: Jean-Matteo Bahoya (from Eintracht Frankfurt, Loan)
- In: Melvin Bard (from Nice, Loan)
Liverpool
- In: Lucca Brughmans (from Genk, £30m)
Manchester City
- In: Enzo Fernandez (from Chelsea, £125m)
- In: Iliman Ndiaye (from Everton, £65m)
Newcastle United
- In: Matias Fernandez-Pardo (from Lille, £51.4m)
Sunderland
- In: Juan Riquelme Angulo (from Independiente del Valle, Undisclosed)
- In: Kevin Danso (from Tottenham, Loan)
Tottenham Hotspur
- In: Tosin Adarabioyo (from Chelsea, Undisclosed)
- In: Mykhailo Mudryk (from Chelsea, Loan)