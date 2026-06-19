Premier League fixtures 2026-27 revealed in full
The whole fixture list for the Premier League in 2026-27 after the FA released when next season's matches will be played
The full list of Premier League fixtures for 2026-27 has been revealed by the FA, with Arsenal beginning their title defence at home against newly promoted Coventry City.
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Other tasty opening weekend fixtures include the West London derby between Fulham and Chelsea, and Newcastle United hosting Liverpool.
The Premier League released when all the fixtures will be played on Friday, although the schedule is subject to change due to games being postponed or clubs having commitments in other competitions.
TV rights might also mean that times of games shift nearer to the time.
Here is the full list.
Read also: Best fan parks to watch England's World Cup matches
Every Premier League fixture 2026/27
Friday, August, 21, 2026
Arsenal v Coventry City - 8pm
Saturday, August, 22, 2026
Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur - 5.30pm
Everton v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Hull City v Manchester United - 12.30am
Ipswich Town v Sunderland - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Leeds United - 3pm
Sunday, August, 23, 2026
Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa - 2pm
Manchester City v Bournemouth - 2pm
Newcastle United v Liverpool - 4.30pm
Monday, August, 24, 2026
Fulham v Chelsea - 8pm
Saturday, August, 29, 2026
Bournemouth v Everton - 3pm
Aston Villa v Arsenal - 3pm
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Coventry City v Hull City - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Manchester City - 3pm
Leeds United v Brentford - 3pm
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Manchester United v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Sunderland v Fulham - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United - 3pm
Saturday, September, 5, 2026
Arsenal v Chelsea - 3pm
Brentford v Sunderland - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Leeds United - 3pm
Everton v Manchester United - 3pm
Fulham v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Hull City v Aston Villa - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Liverpool - 3pm
Manchester City v Coventry City - 3pm
Newcastle United v Bournemouth - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Saturday, September, 12, 2026
Bournemouth v Brentford - 3pm
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Chelsea v Hull City - 3pm
Coventry City v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Leeds United v Newcastle United - 3pm
Liverpool v Fulham - 3pm
Manchester United v Manchester City - 3pm
Sunderland v Arsenal - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - 3pm
Saturday, September, 19, 2026
Bournemouth v Liverpool - 3pm
Brentford v Chelsea - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal - 3pm
Everton v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Fulham v Manchester United - 3pm
Leeds United v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Manchester City v Sunderland - 3pm
Newcastle United v Hull City - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Coventry City - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - 3pm
Saturday, October, 10, 2026
Arsenal v Leeds United - 3pm
Aston Villa v Brentford - 3pm
Chelsea v Bournemouth - 3pm
Coventry City v Newcastle United - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Hull City v Everton - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Fulham - 3pm
Liverpool v Manchester City - 3pm
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Sunderland v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Saturday, October, 17, 2026
Bournemouth v Sunderland - 3pm
Brentford v Liverpool - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Everton v Chelsea - 3pm
Fulham v Hull City - 3pm
Leeds United v Manchester United - 3pm
Manchester City v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Newcastle United v Aston Villa - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Coventry City - 3pm
Saturday, October, 24, 2026
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Coventry City v Fulham - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United - 3pm
Hull City v Brentford - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Manchester United v Bournemouth - 3pm
Sunderland v Leeds United - 3pm
Saturday, October, 31, 2026
Bournemouth v Leeds United - 3pm
Aston Villa v Fulham - 3pm
Brentford v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Chelsea v Manchester United - 3pm
Coventry City v Sunderland - 3pm
Hull City v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Liverpool v Arsenal - 3pm
Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Newcastle United v Everton - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Saturday, November, 7, 2026
Arsenal v Hull City - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Liverpool - 3pm
Everton v Coventry City - 3pm
Fulham v Newcastle United - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Bournemouth - 3pm
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Manchester United v Aston Villa - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City - 3pm
Sunderland v Chelsea - 3pm
Saturday, November, 21, 2026
Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Aston Villa v Sunderland - 3pm
Brentford v Everton - 3pm
Chelsea v Leeds United - 3pm
Coventry City v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Hull City v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Liverpool v Manchester United - 3pm
Manchester City v Fulham - 3pm
Newcastle United v Arsenal - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Saturday, November, 28, 2026
Arsenal v Manchester City - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Hull City - 3pm
Everton v Liverpool - 3pm
Fulham v Bournemouth - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Aston Villa - 3pm
Leeds United v Coventry City - 3pm
Manchester United v Brentford - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - 3pm
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Wednesday, December, 2, 2026
Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion - 8pm
Aston Villa v Everton - 8pm
Brentford v Arsenal - 8pm
Chelsea v Crystal Palace - 8pm
Coventry City v Ipswich Town - 8pm
Hull City v Nottingham Forest - 8pm
Liverpool v Sunderland - 8pm
Manchester City v Leeds United - 8pm
Newcastle United v Manchester United - 8pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - 8pm
Saturday, December, 5, 2026
Bournemouth v Hull City - 3pm
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Brentford v Manchester City - 3pm
Chelsea v Liverpool - 3pm
Everton v Fulham - 3pm
Leeds United v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Manchester United v Coventry City - 3pm
Newcastle United v Sunderland - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal - 3pm
Saturday, December, 12, 2026
Arsenal v Bournemouth - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton - 3pm
Coventry City v Aston Villa - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Manchester United - 3pm
Fulham v Brentford - 3pm
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Newcastle United - 3pm
Liverpool v Leeds United - 3pm
Manchester City v Chelsea - 3pm
Sunderland v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Saturday, December, 19, 2026
Bournemouth v Coventry City - 3pm
Arsenal v Manchester United - 3pm
Brentford v Newcastle United - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Chelsea v Aston Villa - 3pm
Leeds United v Fulham - 3pm
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Manchester City v Hull City - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Everton - 3pm
Sunderland v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Saturday, December, 26, 2026
Aston Villa v Leeds United - 3pm
Coventry City v Chelsea - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Arsenal - 3pm
Everton v Sunderland - 3pm
Fulham v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Hull City v Liverpool - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Brentford - 3pm
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Newcastle United v Manchester City - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth - 3pm
Wednesday, December, 30, 2026
Aston Villa v Liverpool - 8pm
Coventry City v Brentford - 8pm
Crystal Palace v Bournemouth - 8pm
Everton v Manchester City - 8pm
Fulham v Arsenal - 8pm
Hull City v Leeds United - 8pm
Ipswich Town v Chelsea - 8pm
Manchester United v Sunderland - 8pm
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest - 8pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion - 8pm
Saturday, January, 2, 2027
Bournemouth v Aston Villa - 3pm
Arsenal v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Brentford v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United - 3pm
Chelsea v Newcastle United - 3pm
Leeds United v Everton - 3pm
Liverpool v Coventry City - 3pm
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Fulham - 3pm
Sunderland v Hull City - 3pm
Wednesday, January, 6, 2027
Arsenal v Brentford - 8pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth - 8pm
Crystal Palace v Chelsea - 8pm
Everton v Aston Villa - 8pm
Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur - 8pm
Ipswich Town v Coventry City - 8pm
Leeds United v Manchester City - 8pm
Manchester United v Newcastle United - 8pm
Nottingham Forest v Hull City - 8pm
Sunderland v Liverpool - 8pm
Saturday, January, 16, 2027
Bournemouth v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Aston Villa v Manchester United - 3pm
Brentford v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Chelsea v Sunderland - 3pm
Coventry City v Everton - 3pm
Hull City v Arsenal - 3pm
Liverpool v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Newcastle United v Fulham - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United - 3pm
Saturday, January, 23, 2027
Arsenal v Newcastle United - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Everton v Brentford - 3pm
Fulham v Aston Villa - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Hull City - 3pm
Leeds United v Chelsea - 3pm
Manchester United v Liverpool - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth - 3pm
Sunderland v Coventry City - 3pm
Saturday, January, 30, 2027
Bournemouth v Fulham - 3pm
Aston Villa v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Brentford v Manchester United - 3pm
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Coventry City v Leeds United - 3pm
Hull City v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Liverpool v Everton - 3pm
Manchester City v Arsenal - 3pm
Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Sunderland - 3pm
Saturday, February, 6, 2027
Arsenal v Liverpool - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Hull City - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Coventry City - 3pm
Everton v Newcastle United - 3pm
Fulham v Manchester City - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Leeds United v Bournemouth - 3pm
Manchester United v Chelsea - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Brentford - 3pm
Sunderland v Aston Villa - 3pm
Wednesday, February, 10, 2027
Aston Villa v Bournemouth - 8pm
Coventry City v Liverpool - 8pm
Crystal Palace v Brentford - 8pm
Everton v Leeds United - 8pm
Square Fulham v Nottingham Forest - 8pm
Hull City v Sunderland - 8pm
Ipswich Town v Arsenal - 8pm
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion - 8pm
Newcastle United v Chelsea - 8pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - 8pm
Saturday, February, 20, 2027
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Arsenal v Fulham - 3pm
Brentford v Coventry City - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Chelsea v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Leeds United v Aston Villa - 3pm
Liverpool v Hull City - 3pm
Manchester City v Newcastle United - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - 3pm
Sunderland v Everton - 3pm
Saturday, February, 27, 2027
Aston Villa v Chelsea - 3pm
Coventry City v Bournemouth - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Sunderland - 3pm
Everton v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Fulham v Leeds United - 3pm
Hull City v Manchester City - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Manchester United v Arsenal - 3pm
Newcastle United v Brentford - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - 3pm
Wednesday, March, 3, 2027
Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - 8pm
Arsenal v Crystal Palace - 8pm
Brentford v Ipswich Town - 8pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Fulham - 8pm
Chelsea v Coventry City - 8pm
Leeds United v Hull City - 8pm
Liverpool v Aston Villa - 8pm
Manchester City v Everton - 8pm
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United - 8pm
Sunderland v Manchester United - 8pm
Saturday, March, 13, 2027
Bournemouth v Newcastle United - 3pm
Aston Villa v Hull City - 3pm
Chelsea v Arsenal - 3pm
Coventry City v Manchester City - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Fulham - 3pm
Leeds United v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Liverpool v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Manchester United v Everton - 3pm
Sunderland v Brentford - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Saturday, March, 20, 2027
Arsenal v Sunderland - 3pm
Brentford v Bournemouth - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Coventry City - 3pm
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Fulham v Liverpool - 3pm
Hull City v Chelsea - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Manchester City v Manchester United - 3pm
Newcastle United v Leeds United - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa - 3pm
Saturday, April, 10, 2027
Bournemouth v Manchester City - 3pm
Aston Villa v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Chelsea v Fulham - 3pm
Coventry City v Arsenal - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Everton - 3pm
Leeds United v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Liverpool v Newcastle United - 3pm
Manchester United v Hull City - 3pm
Sunderland v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford - 3pm
Saturday, April, 17, 2027
Arsenal v Aston Villa - 3pm
Brentford v Leeds United - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea - 3pm
Everton v Bournemouth - 3pm
Fulham v Sunderland - 3pm
Hull City v Coventry City - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Manchester United - 3pm
Manchester City v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool - 3pm
Saturday, April, 24, 2027
Bournemouth v Arsenal - 3pm
Aston Villa v Coventry City - 3pm
Brentford v Fulham - 3pm
Chelsea v Manchester City - 3pm
Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Leeds United v Liverpool - 3pm
Manchester United v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Newcastle United v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Sunderland - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Hull City - 3pm
Saturday, May, 1, 2027
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Coventry City v Manchester United - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - 3pm
Fulham v Everton - 3pm
Hull City v Bournemouth - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Leeds United - 3pm
Liverpool v Chelsea - 3pm
Manchester City v Brentford - 3pm
Sunderland v Newcastle United - 3pm
Saturday, May, 8, 2027
Bournemouth v Manchester United - 3pm
Brentford v Aston Villa - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Sunderland - 3pm
Everton v Hull City - 3pm
Fulham v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Leeds United v Arsenal - 3pm
Manchester City v Liverpool - 3pm
Newcastle United v Coventry City - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - 3pm
Saturday, May, 15, 2027
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest - 3pm
Aston Villa v Newcastle United - 3pm
Chelsea v Everton - 3pm
Coventry City v Tottenham Hotspur - 3pm
Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion - 3pm
Hull City v Fulham - 3pm
Ipswich Town v Manchester City - 3pm
Liverpool v Brentford - 3pm
Manchester United v Leeds United - 3pm
Sunderland v Bournemouth - 3pm
Sunday, May, 23, 2027
Bournemouth v Chelsea - 3pm
Brentford v Hull City - 3pm
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool - 3pm
Everton v Arsenal - 3pm
Fulham v Coventry City - 3pm
Leeds United v Sunderland - 3pm
Manchester City v Aston Villa - 3pm
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - 3pm
Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town - 3pm
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - 3pm
Sunday, May, 30, 2027
Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion - 4pm
Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur - 4pm
Chelsea v Brentford - 4pm
Coventry City v Nottingham Forest - 4pm
Crystal Palace v Leeds United - 4pm
Hull City v Newcastle United - 4pm
Ipswich Town v Everton - 4pm
Liverpool v Bournemouth - 4pm
Manchester United v Fulham - 4pm
Sunderland v Manchester City - 4pm