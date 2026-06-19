The full list of Premier League fixtures for 2026-27 has been revealed by the FA, with Arsenal beginning their title defence at home against newly promoted Coventry City.

Other tasty opening weekend fixtures include the West London derby between Fulham and Chelsea, and Newcastle United hosting Liverpool.

The Premier League released when all the fixtures will be played on Friday, although the schedule is subject to change due to games being postponed or clubs having commitments in other competitions.

TV rights might also mean that times of games shift nearer to the time.

Here is the full list.

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