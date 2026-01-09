The 24-year-old previously made headlines for knocking over Eastenders star Dean Gaffney

Wesley Fofana, who cost Chelsea £70 million, has racked up 50 penalty points. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Chelsea star Wesley Forfana has wracked up 50 points on his driving licence after being caught speeding in his £300,000 Rolls Royce.

The 24-year-old Frenchman, who cost the club £70 million from Leicester, was caught doing 54mph in a 40 zone on a road in Twickenham, south London, at around 1:30am last February. Fofana pleaded guilty to one count of speeding, which is his tenth driving conviction in less than a year, Mail Online reports. He did not appear at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on Friday after previously pleading guilty to one count of speeding in a 40mph zone. Read more: Man, 60, admits sending abusive messages to England Lioness Jess Carter Read more: The ten most expensive transfers of all time

Fofana was caught speeding in his £300,000 Rolls Royce in February. Picture: Alamy

The court heard is he is also currently subject to a separate driving ban. In the UK, just 12 points on a licence is needed for a disqualification. Prosecutor Kari Williamson told the court: "The defendant was caught by means of an automatic camera at 1.30am in the morning doing 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A316 Chertsey Road. "His driving record shows he is disqualified. He is a non-UK licence holder. He is disqualified until May 13, 2027 for an offence of dangerous driving." Magistrate Alan Jefferson slammed Fofana for being a "habitual offender," before imposing a financial punishment which consists of a £666 financial penalty, a £266 surcharge, and £130 in court costs.

Fofana previously knocked over Dean Gaffney, who suffered a broken collarbone. Picture: Alamy