Premier League star Wesley Fofana racks up 50 penalty points after caught speeding again in Rolls Royce
The 24-year-old previously made headlines for knocking over Eastenders star Dean Gaffney
Chelsea star Wesley Forfana has wracked up 50 points on his driving licence after being caught speeding in his £300,000 Rolls Royce.
The 24-year-old Frenchman, who cost the club £70 million from Leicester, was caught doing 54mph in a 40 zone on a road in Twickenham, south London, at around 1:30am last February.
Fofana pleaded guilty to one count of speeding, which is his tenth driving conviction in less than a year, Mail Online reports.
He did not appear at Lavender Hill Magistrates' Court on Friday after previously pleading guilty to one count of speeding in a 40mph zone.
The court heard is he is also currently subject to a separate driving ban. In the UK, just 12 points on a licence is needed for a disqualification.
Prosecutor Kari Williamson told the court: "The defendant was caught by means of an automatic camera at 1.30am in the morning doing 54mph in a 40mph zone on the A316 Chertsey Road.
"His driving record shows he is disqualified. He is a non-UK licence holder. He is disqualified until May 13, 2027 for an offence of dangerous driving."
Magistrate Alan Jefferson slammed Fofana for being a "habitual offender," before imposing a financial punishment which consists of a £666 financial penalty, a £266 surcharge, and £130 in court costs.
Mr Jefferson said: "We have taken into consideration his income and early guilty plea.'His licence record will be endorsed with three penalty points."
In October, Fofana was spared jail after pleading guilty to one count of dangerous driving after he was seen erratically undertaking using the hard shoulder down a motorway in Surrey in his white Lamborghini.
Fofana, who previously collided with EastEnders star Dean Gaffney in the same Lamborghini, was also hit with an 18-month ban, though he's already off the road until May 2027.