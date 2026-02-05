A Premier League footballer has allegedly complained to his club after he was twice put on the cover of an LGBTQ-themed matchday programme, saying 'it made him look like he’s gay'.

The man in question reportedly appeared on the front of the club's matchday programme during the LGBTQ+ Rainbow Laces campaign period for two seasons consecutive seasons, according to The Athletic.

This reportedly concerned the top flight player, the publication reports.

It comes as the Premier League is set to launch a new LGBTQ+ allyship campaign from February 6 to February 13 called With Pride.

The fresh campaign will see LED advertising around stadiums and bespoke digital artwork made for all clubs. It also marks the end of its previous Rainbow Laces partnership with charity Stonewall.

The charity and the Premier League began working together in 2014 to "help further promote equality in football".

