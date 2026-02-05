Premier League player complained 'club made him look gay' after appearing on LGBTQ-themed programme cover
The man in question is said to have appeared on the front of the club's matchday programme during the LGBTQ+ Rainbow Laces campaign period for two consecutive seasons.
A Premier League footballer has allegedly complained to his club after he was twice put on the cover of an LGBTQ-themed matchday programme, saying 'it made him look like he’s gay'.
This reportedly concerned the top flight player, the publication reports.
It comes as the Premier League is set to launch a new LGBTQ+ allyship campaign from February 6 to February 13 called With Pride.
The fresh campaign will see LED advertising around stadiums and bespoke digital artwork made for all clubs. It also marks the end of its previous Rainbow Laces partnership with charity Stonewall.
The charity and the Premier League began working together in 2014 to "help further promote equality in football".
It encouraged players to wear rainbow-coloured laces and pride-coloured captain's armbands.
However, the campaign was not free from controversy after some players 'acted out'.
Last season, defender Marc Guehi stoked tension when he scribbled the message 'I love Jesus' on his armband for Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Newcastle and faced action from the FA.
The FA told him that FIFA's rules ban “any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images” on players' equipment, including armbands.
However, the rules did not specifically extent to LGBTQ+ messaging and he was not reprimanded.
Meanwhile, Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy also refused to wear the Pride-coloured armband last season.
Manchester United player Noussair Mazraoui refused to wear a pride-themed jacket as the team trained.
His refusal to wear the rainbow jacket split opinion among his team-mates, it is understood.