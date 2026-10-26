Former Premier League footballer Jermaine Pennant has said he needed more than 50 stitches after being mauled by a dog.

The 43-year-old was out for a dog walk in north London last week when he was suddenly attacked by a German Shepherd.

The ex-Liverpool and Arsenal winger said the dog sank its teeth into his leg and refused to let go as he tried to protect his own dog, King.

The talkSPORT pundit was then saved by King, an American Akita, who fought off the attacking dog, preventing "what could've been a horrendous situation", Pennant said in an Instagram post.

Pennant told the Sun he required more than 50 stitches to his right leg after sustaining four bite wounds in the attack and receiving hospital treatment.

Read more: Oxford Street pedestrianisation plan comes into force as mile-long stretch becomes traffic-free

Read more: Anti-migrant protesters march through Gosport in opposition to removal centre in town