By Frankie Elliott

Macclesfield footballer Ethan McLeod has died after being involved in a car crash while travelling back from a game.

The forward, 21, was driving back to Bedford on the M1 following the the Silkmen's 2-1 win on Tuesday night when his white Mercedes hit a nearside metal barrier at roughly 22:40 near junction 15. Despite receiving help from members of the public and officers, he died at the scene.

The traffic collision caused the M1 to be closed until 7.30am this morning. Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or further information to contact them. Following the tragic news of his death, Macclesfield paid a heartfelt tribute to the former Wolves academy graduate, describing him as an "incredibly talented and well-respected" player. "Ethan’s infectious personality endeared him to everyone that he came into contact with. "In giving his all in everything he did, Ethan effortlessly pushed us all to be the best we can be – both on and off the pitch. "Ethan’s professionalism and unwavering work ethic inspired everyone, and his lust for life put smiles on all our faces – even on the darkest of days." The non-league side said it was left in "total shock" my McLeod's passing. They added: "News of Ethan’s passing has devastated our entire club and no words can convey the immense sense of sadness and loss that we feel now.

