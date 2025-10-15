This season began with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo being racially abused by a Liverpool fan

Players take the knee before kick off during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham FC. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Premier League players will take the knee for the first time this season this weekend, as players and officials debate if the anti-racism tactic is still effective.

Speaking ahead of the league’s return this week, chief executive Richard Masters revealed captains of the 20 clubs support the decision to take the knee, despite some players likely to opt out. It comes after the majority of Women’s Super League teams decided to stop taking the knee, saying the gesture was no longer meaningfully helping to combat racism. As players debate whether taking the knee is still the right thing to do, Premier League bosses have vowed to combat anonymous online trolls and pervasive algorithms that promote racist content. Read more: England qualify for World Cup as Neville and Tuchel targeted by travelling fans

Richard Masters, CEO of the Premier League. Picture: Alamy

"It's always been their choice," Mr Masters told Sky News. "It's never been something that has been forced upon them, either collectively or individually. They had another discussion in the summer. "They're going to do it really at the No Room for Racism match rounds. We then decide whether they want to continue or stop. So I think they want to make sure whatever they do, it's effective." He added: "A lot of our players and participants, managers, referees are subject to abuse, a lot of it racism. "And we're trying our best to deal with that, working with our stakeholders and working with the social media companies to try to solve those issues." Despite years of players consistently taking the knee, racism is still commonplace in the Premier League. In fact, this season began with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo being racially abused by a Liverpool fan.