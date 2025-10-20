Richer Premier League clubs fear that even if they fight off a cap in the top-flight a similar measure may be adopted in the second tier.

Some Premier League clubs are fearing a spending cap being implemented in the Championship which could impact top-flight clubs financial muscle. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Premier League clubs are concerned that a proposed spending cap could be adopted in the Championship.

The 20 clubs in England top-flight are set to vote on capping the maximum spend on squads to five times the smallest broadcasting and prize money payout. Some of the richest clubs are understood to be against the proposals - including Manchester United, Manchester City, and Aston Villa. The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) is opposed to the idea and has enlisted Nick De Marco KC to support its legal challenge. There is also understood to be growing unease around TBA from the sort of middle to lower-ranking clubs who might, at face value, support a concept that would limit the spending of the big clubs.

The calls for a spending cap come following Liverpool's big-spending summer which saw them smash the British record transfer fee twice. Picture: Alamy

Sources close to the discussion around the league's new financial regulations say "credible concerns" are growing among clubs as the vote gets closer, with the prospect of a similar spending cap in the EFL seen as a worry by some. Relegated clubs in receipt of parachute money fear finding themselves "at the other end of the scale" in the Championship if their spending was suddenly tied to the earnings of the bottom club in the second tier. EFL chairman Rick Parry has spoken in the past about the inequalities he believes parachute payments have created in the Championship, and would surely have to be an option for the EFL if the measure survived legal scrutiny at Premier League level. Another concern for clubs is that threat of litigation around TBA. The PFA seems certain to act if it was introduced, with its lawyers having previously warned the Premier League it would be in "flagrant breach" of rules requiring it to consult. There is also the very real threat of a club or clubs taking their own action under competition law.

Chelsea have also spent big in recent years - including on £40m winger Alejandro Garnacho this summer. Picture: Alamy