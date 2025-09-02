Liverpool have broken the British record to sign Alexander Isak for £125m from Newcastle while Gianluigi Donnarumma joined Manchester City on an explosive transfer deadline day.

Other transfers included Randal Kolo Muani agreeing to join Tottenham on loan, with the total spend across the Premier League hitting £3billion over the summer.

Piero Hincapie has agreed to join Arsenal on loan from Piero Hincapie with the Gunners saying goodbye, for now, to Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko on deadline day.

Isak's move to Anfield was the headline on a busy final day of spending that saw clubs look to strengthen before the international break this weekend.

Swedish striker Isak wrote on Instagram: "An honour and a privilege to join this incredible club @liverpoolfc. A proud day for me and my family. Can’t wait to get going and see you all soon Reds! YNWA."

Elsewhere, longstanding Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson joined Fenerbahçe and Newcastle replaced Isak with Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

