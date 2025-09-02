Every Premier League transfer completed on deadline day
Liverpool have broken the British record to sign Alexander Isak for £125m from Newcastle while Gianluigi Donnarumma joined Manchester City on an explosive transfer deadline day.
Other transfers included Randal Kolo Muani agreeing to join Tottenham on loan, with the total spend across the Premier League hitting £3billion over the summer.
Piero Hincapie has agreed to join Arsenal on loan from Piero Hincapie with the Gunners saying goodbye, for now, to Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko on deadline day.
Isak's move to Anfield was the headline on a busy final day of spending that saw clubs look to strengthen before the international break this weekend.
Swedish striker Isak wrote on Instagram: "An honour and a privilege to join this incredible club @liverpoolfc. A proud day for me and my family. Can’t wait to get going and see you all soon Reds! YNWA."
Elsewhere, longstanding Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson joined Fenerbahçe and Newcastle replaced Isak with Brentford's Yoane Wissa.
Arsenal
In: Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen (loan)
Out: Reiss Nelson to Brentford (loan), Oleksandr Zinchenko to Nottingham Forest (loan)
Aston Villa
In: Harvey Elliott from Liverpool (loan), Jadon Sancho from Manchester United (loan), Victor Lindelof from Manchester United (free)
AFC Bournemouth
In: Veljko Milosavljevic from Red Star (£13m), Alex Jimenez from Milan (loan)
Brentford
In: Reiss Nelson from Arsenal (loan)
Out: Ben Mee to Sheffield United (free), Yoanne Wissa to Newcastle (£55m)
Brighton & Hove Albion
Out: Jacob Slater to Harrogate (loan), Matt O'Riley to Marselle (loan), Igor Julio to West Ham (loan), Facundo Buonanotte to Chelsea (loan), Jeremy Sarmiento to Cremonese (loan), Tariq Lamptey to Fiorentina (undisclosed)
Burnley
In: Florentino Luis from Benfica (loan)
Out: Charlie Casper to Grimsby (loan), Darko Churlinov to Kocaelispor (undisclosed)
Chelsea
In: Ishe Samuels-Smith from Strasbourg (undisclosed), Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton (loan)
Out: Nicolas Jackson to Bayern Munich (loan), Ben Chilwell to Strasbourg (undisclosed), Ishe Samuels-Smith to Swansea (loan)
Crystal Palace
In: Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse (undisclosed)
Out: Odsonne Edouard to Lens (undisclosed)
Everton
In: Merlin Rohl from Freiburg (loan)
Fulham
In: Jonah Kusi-Asare from Bayern Munich (loan), Kevin from Shakhtar (£34.6m), Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan (loan)
Out: Martial Godo to Strasbourg (undisclosed)
Leeds United (None)
Liverpool
In: Alexander Isak from Newcastle (£125m)
Out: Harvey Elliott to Aston Villa (loan)
Manchester City
In: Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris St-Germain (£26m)
Out: Manuel Akanji to Inter Milan (loan), Ederson to Fenerbahce (£12.1m)
Manchester United
In: Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp (£18.1m)
Out: Jadon Sancho to Aston Villa (loan), Victor Lindelof to Aston Villa (free), Antony to Real Betis (£21.65m), Rasmus Hojlund to Napoli (loan)
Newcastle United
In: Yoane Wissa from Brentford (£55m)
Out: Alexander Isak to Liverpool (£125m)
Nottingham Forest
In: Oleksandr Zinchenko from Arsenal (loan), Dilane Bakwa from Strasbourg (£30m-plus), Cuiabano from Botafogo (undisclosed)
Out: Eric da Silva Moreira to Rio Ave (loan)
Sunderland
In: Bertrand Traore from Ajax (undisclosed), Brian Brobbey from Ajax (£21.6m), Lutsharel Geertruida from RB Leipzig (loan)
Tottenham Hotspur
In: Randal Kolo Muani from PSG (loan)
Out: Manor Solomon to Villarreal (loan), Bryan Gil to Girona (undisclosed)
West Ham United
In: Igor Julio from Brighton (loan)
Out: Nayef Aguerd to Marseille (undisclosed), Emerson Palmieri to Marseille (undisclosed)
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In: Tolu Arokodare from Genk (£24m)