Premier League clubs spent around £400million in the winter transfer window to add to a record-breaking summer outlay.

Crystal Palace’s reported £48m signing of striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves was a rare highlight of a pedestrian deadline day, with many clubs having done their business earlier in the window if not sitting out the action entirely.

Strand Larsen and Antoine Semenyo, who joined Manchester City from Bournemouth for £62.5m on January 9, drove up the overall total to one of the highest on record for January spending despite the relative lack of late drama.

While many fees are undisclosed, the total reportedly shelled out by Premier League clubs was around £400m – narrowly exceeding last year’s £372m and trailing only 2018 (£430m) and 2023’s record of £815m among the biggest winter totals.

