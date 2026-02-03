Premier League clubs splash around £400m in winter transfer window
Premier League clubs spent around £400million in the winter transfer window to add to a record-breaking summer outlay.
Crystal Palace’s reported £48m signing of striker Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves was a rare highlight of a pedestrian deadline day, with many clubs having done their business earlier in the window if not sitting out the action entirely.
Strand Larsen and Antoine Semenyo, who joined Manchester City from Bournemouth for £62.5m on January 9, drove up the overall total to one of the highest on record for January spending despite the relative lack of late drama.
While many fees are undisclosed, the total reportedly shelled out by Premier League clubs was around £400m – narrowly exceeding last year’s £372m and trailing only 2018 (£430m) and 2023’s record of £815m among the biggest winter totals.
A summer spend of £3billion meant the record for a Premier League season had already been broken.
City also signed Palace captain Marc Guehi for £20m in January, with those two clubs being the window’s biggest spenders.
There were only four signings reported to have cost over £30m – completed by Tottenham’s £34.7m signing of Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and £35m sale of Brennan Johnson to Palace.
Guehi, Fulham’s former City forward Oscar Bobb, Taty Castellanos and Bournemouth winger Rayan were the only other arrivals over £20m, with Castellanos’ fellow new West Ham striker Pablo reportedly just shy of that mark.
Aston Villa and Sunderland were the only other clubs to spend even £10m on permanent transfers, while Everton, Leeds and Burnley’s only signings were loans.
Liverpool gave a £55m kick-start to the summer’s transfer window with a deal to bring Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet to Anfield but they, along with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle, made no winter additions.