Premier League clubs enjoyed an increase in television revenue almost equal to the rest of European club football combined between 2014 and 2024, a new UEFA report has found.

English clubs benefited from an increase of 1.5 billion euros (£1.3bn) over the decade. During the same period, the combined TV revenue increase across clubs from the 53 other European top-division leagues was 1.6bn euros (£1.4bn), highlighting the English top flight’s financial dominance.

England provided five of the eight clubs to automatically qualify for the last 16 of this season’s Champions League, with Newcastle becoming the sixth when they completed a 9-3 aggregate victory over Qarabag on Tuesday.

The data was contained in UEFA’s European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report published on Thursday morning.

