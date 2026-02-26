Premier League TV revenue equals rest of European club football combined
Premier League clubs enjoyed an increase in television revenue almost equal to the rest of European club football combined between 2014 and 2024, a new UEFA report has found.
English clubs benefited from an increase of 1.5 billion euros (£1.3bn) over the decade. During the same period, the combined TV revenue increase across clubs from the 53 other European top-division leagues was 1.6bn euros (£1.4bn), highlighting the English top flight’s financial dominance.
England provided five of the eight clubs to automatically qualify for the last 16 of this season’s Champions League, with Newcastle becoming the sixth when they completed a 9-3 aggregate victory over Qarabag on Tuesday.
The data was contained in UEFA’s European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report published on Thursday morning.
The report also highlighted the inequality of total revenue growth across Europe. While Premier League clubs’ total revenue increased by 3.5bn euros (£3bn) and clubs in Europe’s other four major leagues in France, Germany, Italy and Spain grew by 5.9bn euros (£5.1bn), the continent’s other 649 clubs saw growth of only 3.5bn (£3bn) combined.
The Premier League’s financial might was also demonstrated in transfer net spend figures.
UEFA looked at the audited notes of clubs’ financial statements from 2021 to 2025, covering the impact of all transfer activity across the five years including profits on sale, amortisation from previous transfers, impairments and so on.
Based on that, it found the impact of transfer costs was largest at Manchester United, whose net transfer spend was 794m euros (£692m), ahead of Chelsea on 754m euros (£657m) and Arsenal on 675m euros (£589m).
The report said the total revenue of European clubs was set to break the 30bn euro (£26.1bn) barrier for the first time in 2025. Revenues passed 20bn euros in 2017 and 10bn in 2007.