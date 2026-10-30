It was a wet and windy Tuesday when I pulled on my Wellington boots and headed off to meet the Silent Legion.

If you hadn't known it was there that day, you would have driven straight past it. Tucked away in the corner of a public campsite on the Leicestershire and Warwickshire border, little suggested anything particularly remarkable was going on.

But step inside their operations tent and the picture changes. Computers are running, radios are playing, and there is enough technology, paperwork and planning to suggest that, whatever disruption might come our way, these people have given serious thought to what happens next.

I'm joining six or seven members of the organisation, all volunteers who fund their work from their own pockets and through sales of their merchandise.

They're proud of what they've achieved, including establishing Silent Legion branches overseas, in the United States and elsewhere. But there's one thing they want to make clear from the outset: they hate the term 'preppers'.

They feel the word has been hijacked by those who take preparedness to extremes, leaving anyone who uses it at risk of being lumped in with people wearing tin foil hats and building underground bunkers.

The people I met were decidedly not the caricature the word might conjure up.

They were enthusiastic, committed and keen to show me what they do. And they were equally keen to explain what they don't do. They're not preparing for a nuclear bomb or planning to fend off air strikes from Iran or Russia. Their focus is much closer to home: cyber attacks, severe storms, flooding and the kind of disruption that could leave ordinary people without the services they rely on every day.

Their idea is to create what amounts to a temporary second village for when a community is hit by disaster. They showed me AI-generated images illustrating how such an operation might work, along with plans for communicating when mobile phone masts go down and the usual lines of communication are lost.

The paperwork alone gives you an idea of how seriously they take the task.

Inside what is essentially a four-person tent, files are piled high, along with computers and ham radios. Their members are trained and licensed in radio operation, giving them another way to communicate when mobile connectivity is unavailable.

They've also developed their own software to track casualties, identify people who may be in hospital, and keep tabs on leaders and their locations. They say emergency services could be given access to the system during a disaster, allowing responders to build a clearer picture of who is where and what is happening.

It's an ambitious idea. And if it works as intended, the information could prove invaluable when an emergency is unfolding and the picture on the ground changes by the minute, but whether emergency services will take their planning seriously is another question.

Their biggest frustration is the pace at which they believe local authorities can respond to emergencies. They say they can currently mobilise within around five hours, with the ambition of reducing that to two or three.

That doesn't mean a group of volunteers can simply replace the emergency services. But it does raise an interesting question: could organisations like this help fill gaps when an emergency overwhelms the usual arrangements?

On the day I'm visiting, a local councillor has also been invited along to see the operation and explore whether the council might adopt some of their planning to work more closely with them.

After all, resilience isn't just about what happens when disaster strikes. It's about the work done beforehand, when the weather is fine, the phones are working, and nobody is particularly worried about where their next meal is coming from.

The group would also like to see more funding from central government, particularly after the Defence Secretary urged the public to be a little more prepared and keep some emergency supplies at home.

Although, in bad news for Angela Rayner, I didn't spot a single bottle of sauvignon blanc tucked away in the Silent Legion's supplies.

First, I was about to discover that my own survival skills left rather a lot to be desired.

After the tour, it was time for some practical training. First up: building a fire.

Some volunteers believe basic skills like this have been forgotten, and that discovering you don't know how to do something when you desperately need to is a bit too late.

The man showing me the ropes, a grandfather who clearly knows his way around a campsite, has assembled an assortment of supplies in sandwich bags, old cigarette tins and takeaway-style Tupperware containers. It may not be the most glamorous survival kit in the world, but everything has a purpose.

He walks me through the essentials, including some important fire-safety advice. Petrol, it turns out, is not the answer. Cotton wool, petroleum jelly and dry, easily combustible kindling are far more useful starting points when used correctly.

We don't actually get a fire going. Given the temperature, I would have welcomed a roaring blaze with open arms, but the wind and rain attacked us from every direction. This corner of the Midlands is making a convincing case for staying indoors and hoping sincerely we never need the skills I am learning.

Next up is shelter building. Once again, I'm happy to get stuck in, although I'm beginning to suspect that the Silent Legion has deliberately arranged for me to experience every possible weather condition in a single afternoon.

I'm fascinated by what you can do with a piece of tarpaulin that doubles as a poncho and a shelter. Watching it being transformed is almost like one of those demonstrations of a five-in-one gadget on a shopping channel. You can wear it, stretch it and secure it in different ways to stay warm and dry. I half expect someone to tell me that it also slices vegetables.

Jokes aside, these are useful, practical skills. And they bring home the difference between the image of a 'prepper' and what I'm actually seeing.

Forget the American associations of underground bunkers, people roaming the wilderness with crossbows and elaborate plans to live off the land for five years. What I'm being shown is much more ordinary, and much more relevant to everyday life.

What happens if the power goes out this winter? What if flooding makes roads impassable? What if a cyber attack disrupts payments, communications or other essential services? What if a hostile state targets infrastructure that we have come to take for granted?

None of those scenarios requires you to believe the world is about to end. They simply require you to acknowledge that the systems we depend on are not infallible and the temperature on global conflict is increasing.

I arrived with my scepticism. I left pleasantly surprised by the group's realism and the thought they put into their work.

That doesn't mean every idea is necessarily the answer, or that volunteer organisations can solve problems that should be addressed by properly funded public services. There are obvious questions about coordination, training, accountability, how information would be shared in a real emergency - and who would be in charge.

But the underlying principle is difficult to argue with. Having some extra tins in the cupboard, keeping bottled water at home, understanding basic first aid and knowing how to stay warm if the power fails are hardly signs of eccentricity.

We've grown accustomed to electricity at the flick of a switch, money available with a tap of a card and the assumption that help will arrive when we need it. Most of the time, those assumptions are entirely reasonable. But they're still assumptions.

And while the Silent Legion is thinking about how to help an entire community cope when those everyday conveniences disappear, I'm starting to wonder how well I would manage on my own.

The answer, I suspect, is not particularly well.

I've since put some bottled water in the house, added a few more tins to the cupboard and made sure I have some cash available in case the card machines stop working. None of this is particularly dramatic. It doesn't require a bunker, a camouflage jacket or a secret network of underground tunnels.

However, one question remains.

Like Angela Rayner, I'm still wondering exactly where I'd stash the emergency booze.

Because if the lights go out, the phones stop working, and the country descends into a state of emergency, we'll all need something to brighten those darker moments, won't we?

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George Icke is LBC's Midlands Reporter.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

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