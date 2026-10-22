Prescription charges in England should be scrapped, pharmacy leaders have said. Picture: David Willis/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Prescription charges in England should be scrapped, pharmacy leaders have said.

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A new poll found that 79% of people think it is “unfair” that patients in England are charged for prescriptions while those in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are not. The new survey of 1,781 adults in England, carried out by Savanta on behalf of the National Pharmacy Association (NPA), also found that one in 10 people (10%) said that they have gone without prescription medicine in the last year because of the cost. Another 12% said they had delayed getting their prescription for the same reason. The NPA said that prescription charges are a “cruel tax on illness” as they called on the Chancellor to scrap the charges in the upcoming Budget. Such a move would ease the cost of living, it said. Read More: Most pharmacy crimes get ‘insufficient’ police response, health leaders warn Read More: NHS to expand pharmacy powers with £340m deal to treat patients faster without GP appointments

In England, the current prescription charge is now £9.90 per item. Picture: True Images/Alamy

Prescription costs were abolished in Wales in 2007, in Northern Ireland in 2010 and in Scotland in 2011. In England, the current prescription charge is now £9.90 per item. Some prescriptions are free including contraception and medicines prescribed for hospital inpatients. And some people are exempt from paying the charge including under 16s, those age 16 to 18 in full-time education, people aged 60 and over, those with certain medical conditions and some benefit recipients. The NPA, which has teamed up with a group of charities to call for the charge to be axed, has said it is a “national scandal” that people are deterred from buying medicines because of cost. The Association, which represents around 6,000 community pharmacies, said pharmacists have reported that patients with multiple one-off medicines on a prescription have asked “which is the most important one to take?” NPA chairman Olivier Picard said: “No patient should ever see cost as being a barrier to accessing the medicines they need but this polling shows an alarming number do.