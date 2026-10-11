GPs have been recommending live football to help with mild to moderate depression and other less severe mental health conditions.

Prescription of football to tackle depression praised amid calls for extension. Picture: Action Plus Sports Images/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A pilot scheme providing live football to help with people’s mental health has been praised, as the green energy tycoon behind it called for Premier League and the Football League to get behind it.

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The so-called “Football on Prescription” programme has seen GPs recommending live football to help with mild to moderate depression and other less severe mental health conditions over the last year. It was introduced at fifth-tier Forest Green Rovers in Gloucestershire in August 2025 in an initiative backed by Labour MP and GP Simon Opher (Stroud) and Dale Vince, the Ecotricity founder who owns the side. The club had people attend its game against Hartlepool on Saturday, which coincided with World Mental Health Day. The initiative is part of a move by Dr Opher, who has pioneered offering social prescribing to patients with mild or moderate depression instead of antidepressants. He has previously prescribed comedy and gardening amid his own concerns about over-prescription of antidepressants. Read more: Adventurer calls for compulsory extra-curricular activities for young people to get out of 'death loop' of sitting in bedrooms Read more: Prince William to kickstart community project to prepare for emergencies and extreme weather events

It was introduced at fifth-tier Forest Green Rovers in Gloucestershire in August 2025. Picture: Stephen Shepherd/Alamy

Patients get free tickets to games and are met by regular fans beforehand. In its most recent figures, the NHS said 9.1 million patients were prescribed drugs in 2025/2026. This is an increase of 3.1%. Women made up more than two-fifths of those prescribed the drugs. The figure rises to 71% for those aged between 15-19. One of the people to take part is Sarah Bartlett, a teacher who also cares for her 89-year-old mother – who has multiple sclerosis and is recovering from cancer. She said: “I was feeling rather overwhelmed, lonely and at the end of my tether. I love my mum dearly, but it can be really, really taxing. “I wasn’t really aware of a lot to help people who were in my position in the area, and I went to my doctor in desperation and said: ‘I can’t cope, I don’t know what to do, I don’t know how I’m going to keep looking after my Mum.’”

Ms Bartlett was offered nature, art or talking therapy with other carers. Picture: Endless Travel/Alamy

Ms Bartlett was offered nature, art or talking therapy with other carers, but the Liverpool fan jumped at the chance to be able to go and watch Forest Green with her son. Ms Bartlett added: “It was just enough of a lift to really make a difference, and it did make me feel that actually I can still do some things while I’m effectively still looking after mum. “It was nice to be able to spend some time together with my son, to see different faces and chat to different people, a change of scenery, feel something a little bit more than you know your day-to-day, pedestrian stuff.” “It breaks the routine, and it felt like much more than a few hours away.” Dozens have taken part since the start of last season. Dr Opher said it was being put on “repeat prescription” as the partnership has been renewed. He said: “As a GP for 30 years, I have witnessed first-hand the impact that effective social prescribing can have on improving mental health and overall wellbeing. “I’m really pleased that participant testimonials from last season were so positive, and I’m confident we can take the learning from the pilot forward into this new season and continue to deliver meaningful outcomes for participants.” “For the first scheme of its kind in the world, it’s a good start and we are hoping this year to build on this. “Often these ideas in the NHS take a few years to get embedded and I’m grateful to Forest Green for supporting over 50 GPs and social prescribers together with mental health workers who can refer patients to football on prescription.”