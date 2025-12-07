President Trump may walk away from Ukraine peace process, son claims
Speaking from the Doha Forum 2025, Donald Trump Jr insisted that his father may turn his back on Ukraine
Donald Trump is prepared to walk away from Ukraine peace talks, the US President's son has revealed following prolonged peace negotiations in Florida.
Listen to this article
Speaking from the Doha Forum 2025, Donald Trump Jr insisted that his father may turn his back on Ukraine.
"I think he may, what's good about my father and what's unique about my father is you don't know what he's going to do," he said on Sunday, speaking in the capacity of a US business leader.
"He's unpredictable," he added.
President Trump has led a fresh wave of efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in recent days, with delegates meeting in Florida in an attempt to broker a deal that Russia would agree to.
On Thursday, Donald Trump’s top team met with the head of Ukraine’s security council for talks in Miami, Florida, amid fears the peace process has stalled.
Read more: At least 25 people killed after fire breaks out at Goa nightclub
Read more: Donald Trump given first ever FIFA peace award at World Cup 2026 draw
US special envoy Steve Witkoff, alongside Mr Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, will sit down with Rustem Umerov just two days after the Americans failed to secure Russian support for their recently drafted 20-point peace plan,
It comes after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Vladimir Putin of "wasting the world's time" by stalling peace talks.
After talks ended without an agreement, Mr Sybiha said: "Russia must end the bloodshed it has started. If this doesn't happen and Putin just spits into the world's face once again, there must be consequences."
Drawing comparisons between Ukraine and the recent "war" on drug cartels during his Doha interview, Donald Trump Jr emphasised his father's "America First" stance.
Speaking with Sky News, Donald Trump Jr described drugs gangs as a "far greater clear and present danger to the US than anything [going on] in the Ukraine or Russia".
He also touched on the subject of Elon Musk, insisting the tech billionaire was "100%" behind the president and remained in the US leader's good books.