Donald Trump is prepared to walk away from Ukraine peace talks, the US President's son has revealed following prolonged peace negotiations in Florida.

Speaking from the Doha Forum 2025, Donald Trump Jr insisted that his father may turn his back on Ukraine.

"I think he may, what's good about my father and what's unique about my father is you don't know what he's going to do," he said on Sunday, speaking in the capacity of a US business leader.

"He's unpredictable," he added.

President Trump has led a fresh wave of efforts to secure a ceasefire deal in recent days, with delegates meeting in Florida in an attempt to broker a deal that Russia would agree to.

On Thursday, Donald Trump’s top team met with the head of Ukraine’s security council for talks in Miami, Florida, amid fears the peace process has stalled.

