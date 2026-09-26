The US president has also hinted at a new bombing campaign against the nation

President of the United States Donald Trump speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

Iranian diplomats are awaiting a formal response to their latest peace plan amid reports that Donald Trump has already rejected the proposal behind closed doors.

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Tehran leaders meeting at the UN General Assembly over the past week said they have sent a plan via Qatari mediators which would end regional clashes within seven days and also result in a re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz. However, the US president is reported to have expressed scepticism over whether Iran will meet his demands, and has hinted at a new bombing campaign against the country following the November midterm elections. The report contradicts earlier statements from a US official who said that mediated discussions with Iran were “positive and constructive.” Read more: Iran says it has given US 'concrete' seven-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz Read more: Iran's president says it is up to US to choose if it wants to end Iran war

Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araghchi has said the deal to re-open the Strait of Hormuz depends on US "seriousness". Picture: Getty

"If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared," said Iranian Foreign ​Minister Abbas Araqchi at the UN on Friday. This reported rejection from Trump comes as the president faces an upcoming referendum on his leadership in the November midterms. His approval rating is at the lowest point of his second term, and polls have pointed to particular national frustration around foreign policy and the economy. The US, and other nations, are experiencing significant economic strain due to the strategic Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Global petrol prices have skyrocketed due to the war in Iran. Picture: Getty