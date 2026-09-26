President Trump rejects latest Iran peace deal and hints at unleashing new strikes
The US president has also hinted at a new bombing campaign against the nation
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Iranian diplomats are awaiting a formal response to their latest peace plan amid reports that Donald Trump has already rejected the proposal behind closed doors.
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Tehran leaders meeting at the UN General Assembly over the past week said they have sent a plan via Qatari mediators which would end regional clashes within seven days and also result in a re-opening of the Strait of Hormuz.
However, the US president is reported to have expressed scepticism over whether Iran will meet his demands, and has hinted at a new bombing campaign against the country following the November midterm elections.
The report contradicts earlier statements from a US official who said that mediated discussions with Iran were “positive and constructive.”
Read more: Iran says it has given US 'concrete' seven-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Read more: Iran's president says it is up to US to choose if it wants to end Iran war
"If there is seriousness on the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared," said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi at the UN on Friday.
This reported rejection from Trump comes as the president faces an upcoming referendum on his leadership in the November midterms.
His approval rating is at the lowest point of his second term, and polls have pointed to particular national frustration around foreign policy and the economy.
The US, and other nations, are experiencing significant economic strain due to the strategic Iranian closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
This waterway closure has resulted in higher petrol prices at the pump, and higher diesel prices which are pushing up the price of household items as diesel is critical for long-haul trucking.
Negotiations between the two countries have been largely held up over Iran’s nuclear programme.
President Trump has said that Iran will never be able to build a nuclear bomb, but Iranian officials have said Iran will not cease enriching or exporting uranium. Officials added that they have already agreed not to build a nuclear bomb.
Araqchi said Iran’s plan is intended to halt hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon. In return the US would have to lift its Iranian port blockade, release Iran’s frozen funds, and waive oil sanctions on the country.