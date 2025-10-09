The first phase of the peace plan between Gaza and Israel is expected to be signed today

President Trump tells relatives of Israeli hostages their loved ones will return on Monday during phone call. Picture: X/The White House

By Alex Storey

This is the moment US President Donald Trump tells the families of Israeli hostages that their loved ones will be returned next week as part of the first phase of the peace plan

Reaching out via phone call, Mr Trump can be heard saying thank you to the relatives shortly after the first steps of "everlasting peace" was announced. The call was made on loudspeaker via Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick who was present with the families. The President made the announcement in a post on social media on Wednesday evening, describing the agreement as "the first steps towards a strong, durable and everlasting peace" in the region.

All hostages are returning home. 💛

pic.twitter.com/yQin9H0Fyi — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

Lutnick tells the families: "You have the best crowd in the world, what do you have to say to President Trump?" The group, which includes around a dozen, responded by saying thank you. The progress comes after mediators from the US, Egypt and Qatar had spent the last three days in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, discussing a Gaza ceasefire and a release of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas.

Celebrations were sparked overnight in Isreal and Gaza after news of the agreement was announced. The American leader shared his 20-point peace plan for Gaza last week, under which a so-called "Board of Peace" overseen by figures including Sir Tony Blair would run the Palestinian territory. The plan proposes an immediate end to fighting and the release of 48 hostages, only 20 of whom are thought to be alive, in exchange for hundreds of detained Gazans.

Taking to social media, President Trump wrote: "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!" "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. "This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. "All Parties will be treated fairly!

Relatives and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip celebrate. Picture: Alamy

"This is a GREAT Day for the Arab and Muslim World, Israel, all surrounding Nations, and the United States of America, and we thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, who worked with us to make this Historic and Unprecedented Event happen." Tel Aviv will also allow 400 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily during the first five days, with the number to increase gradually in later stages.Hostages held by Hamas are expected to be released from Monday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the peace deal was a "great day for Israel."

Palestinian paramedic Saeed Awad looks at his phone following the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan. Picture: Alamy

In a statement shared on social media, Mr Netanyahu claimed he had a 'moving and warm conversation' with Trump on the phone. He said: "Tomorrow I will convene the government to approve the agreement and bring all our dear hostages home. "I thank the heroic soldiers of the IDF and all the security forces, thanks to whose courage and sacrifice we have reached this day.

"I thank from the depths of my heart President Trump and his team for their mobilization for this sacred mission of releasing our hostages. "With the help of the Almighty, together we will continue to achieve all our goals and expand peace with our neighbors." Hamas has said that it agreed to the proposal "with the aim of reaching an end to the war of extermination against our Palestinian people and the occupation's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip."